Delhi Mayoral Polls LIVE: MCD House Adjourned Till Friday, 10 AM

After three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Admi Party defeated BJP in the Delhi Mayoral elections. AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi has become the new mayor of the national capital by bagging 150 votes. While BJP's Rekha Gupta trailed at 116 votes.

10:44 IST, February 23rd 2023
'AAP has suppressed the voice of opposition': BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

AAP has suppressed the voice of opposition in the Delhi MCD house: BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

10:06 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses media after MCD house adjourned till tomorrow.

10:05 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi MCD house adjourned for the 8th time till Friday 10 AM

Delhi MCD house adjourned for the 8th time till Friday 10 AM amid the massive ruckus.

09:47 IST, February 23rd 2023
'You all have the right to vote': Mayor says as the house reconvenes

Mayor at the chair house reconvenes.

"You all have the right to vote, we have not denied anyone their right," says the Mayor

09:31 IST, February 23rd 2023
AAP's Atishi attacks BJP amid MCD house ruckus

BJP’s gundagardi caught on camera - BJP Councillor tearing the ballot papers for the Standing Committee elections. Why are they scared of elections in the MCD House? Why can they not accept the mandate of the people of Delhi?

08:54 IST, February 23rd 2023
Manoj Tewari slams AAP on MCD House ruckus

Manoj Tewari slammed AAP councillors on the chaos in MCD house, which was adjourned for the seventh time. He said, "Do they think we are goons?, abusing and blaming wont work in their favour."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha attacked BJP on th issue and said, "BJP is a party of goons and chaotic elements. They delayed the election and bankrupted the Municipal Corporation."

08:36 IST, February 23rd 2023
MCD house adjourned again for an hour

Proceedings of the MCD house adjourned again for an hour amid sloganeering in the house.

08:33 IST, February 23rd 2023
Amid Sloganeering, MCD House adjourned for the seventh time

The Mayor adjourned the house for the seventh time amid continuous sloganeering and ruckus in the house by BJP and AAP councillors

 

08:10 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi MCD Session: House resumes amid continuous chaos

Delhi MCD Session: After being adjourned for the fifth time, session resumes.

07:10 IST, February 23rd 2023
AAP vs BJP faceoff continues

Delhi Mayor Polls: Republic reporting from Delhi Civic House as ruckus and sloganeering continues.

07:07 IST, February 23rd 2023
Women councillors engage in fist fight in MCD house

Clash at MCD House: AAP, BJP councillors throw boxes, exchange blows

06:43 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi Mayor Polls: Total Commotion at MCD house

Delhi Mayor Polls: Ruckus and sloganeering continues.

06:34 IST, February 23rd 2023
Ruckus and sloganeering continue at MCD house

Ruckus and sloganeering continue at MCD house as AAP-BJP councillors clash with each other after the house proceedings resumed for the fourth time. The MCD house was again adjourned for the fifth time since last night.

06:32 IST, February 23rd 2023
Fist fight between AAP-BJP woman councillors

Amid the ongoing ruckus and sloganeering at the MCD house, woman councillors from the AAP-BJP party have also got involved in the fighting. The footage of the incident shared by ANI shows, woman councillors exchanging blows as the house struggles to proceed further with the election. The house was again adjourned for the fifth time since last night.

 

06:25 IST, February 23rd 2023
Ballot box thrown down by councillor

The footage emerging from the MCD house shows the ballot box being thrown down by a councillor.
 

 

05:34 IST, February 23rd 2023
House adjourned for the fourth time

House adjourned for one hour amid continuous sloganeering and protests.

05:14 IST, February 23rd 2023
House resumes after an hour

Proceeding of the MCD house continues after all councillors reconvene.

04:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
Delhi Police escorts AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for creating ruckus outside the MCD house

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and a few other councillors have been taken away by Delhi Police for creating ruckus outside the MCD house. Only those who are voting will be allowed in the house and the floor, per the order issued by the additional DCP.

04:08 IST, February 23rd 2023
House adjourned again

Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleges MCD Secretary not cooperating in conducting the polls. The house has been adjourned again.

03:47 IST, February 23rd 2023
BJP councillors demand re-election

BJP councillor Shika Rai requests Mayor to allow them to put up their matter. Rai said the BJP councillors want the re-election of Standing Committee members from scratch on fresh ballots.

03:10 IST, February 23rd 2023
House resumes standing committee election for the second time

Proceedings of the MCD house for the elections of the standing committee members have resumed again after it was adjourned for the second time amid a massive ruckus.

02:11 IST, February 23rd 2023
'Democracy is being murdered by repeatedly adjourning House': BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
01:53 IST, February 23rd 2023
MCD House Adjourned Yet Again Amid Ruckus And Sloganeering

Proceedings of the MCD house begin and get adjourned soon after for an hour over continuous sloganeering, and protest by BJP councillors.

01:50 IST, February 23rd 2023
Proceedings of MCD house begins; ruckus and sloganeering ensues

After being adjourned for one hour, the MCD house resumed conducting Standing Committee elections. However, again ruckus and sloganeering ensued.

01:33 IST, February 23rd 2023
At a late-night briefing, AAP leaders sing 'Ruke na jo jhuke na jo.
01:27 IST, February 23rd 2023
'All AAP councillors will be here till the time elections are not done': AAP MP Sanjay Singh

In a late-night briefing, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This election has been ordered by the Supreme Court. All AAP councillors will be here till the time elections are not done. AAP and its leader have suffered a lot from ED and CBI. Today, we are seeing what is happening in the MCD house. The BJP councillors were attacking the woman mayor of Delhi."

01:23 IST, February 23rd 2023
We won't give up till the time elections are conducted, we won't leave: AAP leader Atishi
01:16 IST, February 23rd 2023
'BJP doesn't have numbers and wants to form standing committee by hooliganism': AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar

"BJP doesn't have numbers & wants to form a standing committee by hooliganism. We're ready for election on directions of SC. Bottles were thrown in the MCD house. People of Delhi are watching the way BJP wants to postpone standing committee elections," said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar.

01:05 IST, February 23rd 2023
BJP councillors begin to assemble

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors begin to assemble at the MCD house to elect a six-member Standing Committee. Newly elected Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi had adjourned the house for one hour following a ruckus.

00:57 IST, February 23rd 2023
'Phones shouldn't be allowed during ballot voting but phones were allowed': BJP councillor Arjun Pal Singh

"Phones shouldn't be allowed during ballot voting but phones were allowed and we objected to it. Mayor accepted it, our demand is to restart the voting when 50 people already voted and clicked photos. We were threatened and attacked when we protested," said BJP councillor Arjun Pal Singh.

