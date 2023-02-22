Delhi Mayoral Polls LIVE: MCD House Adjourned Till Friday, 10 AM

Quick links:
AAP has suppressed the voice of opposition in the Delhi MCD house: BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi addresses media after MCD house adjourned till tomorrow.
Delhi MCD house adjourned for the 8th time till Friday 10 AM amid the massive ruckus.
Mayor at the chair house reconvenes.
"You all have the right to vote, we have not denied anyone their right," says the Mayor
BJP’s gundagardi caught on camera - BJP Councillor tearing the ballot papers for the Standing Committee elections. Why are they scared of elections in the MCD House? Why can they not accept the mandate of the people of Delhi?
Manoj Tewari slammed AAP councillors on the chaos in MCD house, which was adjourned for the seventh time. He said, "Do they think we are goons?, abusing and blaming wont work in their favour."
AAP MP Raghav Chadha attacked BJP on th issue and said, "BJP is a party of goons and chaotic elements. They delayed the election and bankrupted the Municipal Corporation."
Proceedings of the MCD house adjourned again for an hour amid sloganeering in the house.
Amid Sloganeering, MCD House adjourned for the seventh time
The Mayor adjourned the house for the seventh time amid continuous sloganeering and ruckus in the house by BJP and AAP councillors
Delhi MCD Session: After being adjourned for the fifth time, session resumes.
Delhi Mayor Polls: Republic reporting from Delhi Civic House as ruckus and sloganeering continues.
Clash at MCD House: AAP, BJP councillors throw boxes, exchange blows
Delhi Mayor Polls: Ruckus and sloganeering continues.
Ruckus and sloganeering continue at MCD house as AAP-BJP councillors clash with each other after the house proceedings resumed for the fourth time. The MCD house was again adjourned for the fifth time since last night.
Amid the ongoing ruckus and sloganeering at the MCD house, woman councillors from the AAP-BJP party have also got involved in the fighting. The footage of the incident shared by ANI shows, woman councillors exchanging blows as the house struggles to proceed further with the election. The house was again adjourned for the fifth time since last night.
The footage emerging from the MCD house shows the ballot box being thrown down by a councillor.
House adjourned for one hour amid continuous sloganeering and protests.
Proceeding of the MCD house continues after all councillors reconvene.
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and a few other councillors have been taken away by Delhi Police for creating ruckus outside the MCD house. Only those who are voting will be allowed in the house and the floor, per the order issued by the additional DCP.
Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleges MCD Secretary not cooperating in conducting the polls. The house has been adjourned again.
BJP councillor Shika Rai requests Mayor to allow them to put up their matter. Rai said the BJP councillors want the re-election of Standing Committee members from scratch on fresh ballots.
Proceedings of the MCD house for the elections of the standing committee members have resumed again after it was adjourned for the second time amid a massive ruckus.
Proceedings of the MCD house begin and get adjourned soon after for an hour over continuous sloganeering, and protest by BJP councillors.
After being adjourned for one hour, the MCD house resumed conducting Standing Committee elections. However, again ruckus and sloganeering ensued.
In a late-night briefing, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "This election has been ordered by the Supreme Court. All AAP councillors will be here till the time elections are not done. AAP and its leader have suffered a lot from ED and CBI. Today, we are seeing what is happening in the MCD house. The BJP councillors were attacking the woman mayor of Delhi."
"BJP doesn't have numbers & wants to form a standing committee by hooliganism. We're ready for election on directions of SC. Bottles were thrown in the MCD house. People of Delhi are watching the way BJP wants to postpone standing committee elections," said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors begin to assemble at the MCD house to elect a six-member Standing Committee. Newly elected Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi had adjourned the house for one hour following a ruckus.
"Phones shouldn't be allowed during ballot voting but phones were allowed and we objected to it. Mayor accepted it, our demand is to restart the voting when 50 people already voted and clicked photos. We were threatened and attacked when we protested," said BJP councillor Arjun Pal Singh.