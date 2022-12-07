Delhi MCD Elections: List Of All AAP, BJP And Congress Winners Ward-wise

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll results with the party winning 134 seats out of 250 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 104 seats. In a dismal performance, the Indian National Congress managed to win just 9 wards.

Exit polls had predicted that the saffron party would win less than 100 votes. However, BJP went on to win 104 wards. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

MCD elections winners list

Party Wise Final 250 Wards by Ankit on Scribd

Need 'blessings' of Centre, PM to improve civic amenities, says Kejriwal after MCD poll win

After sweeping MCD polls, CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the national capital for AAP's victory in the civic body polls and sought the cooperation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities.

In his victory speech, Kejriwal said, "We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need the cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need the cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the Prime Minister to do so."

The AAP national convener also batted for "positive politics" to ensure that the country becomes the number one country in the world.

"We were behind for 75 years. Now to take the country forward, we have to do positive politics and development politics," he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Despite 15 years of anti-incumbency, our performance is better. We worked for the people of Delhi at the municipal corporations but maybe some people were not happy. There was no anger against the BJP though."