Delhi MCD Elections: Why Can't National Capital Elect A Mayor? Know What's Next On Cards

Amid the clash between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhartiya Janta Party, the house was adjourned and the process of electing a mayor for the national capital was postponed. This is the third failed attempt in two months that the Mayor polls couldn't reach a conclusion and the civic court had to be adjourned. The first two failed session was held on January 6 and 24. The AAP has fielded former Delhi University teacher Shelly Oberoi for the Mayor post and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as deputy mayor. Meanwhile, BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta as its contender for the Mayor and Kamal Bagri for the deputy post.

What went wrong today?

On February 6, the House presiding officer Satya Sharma announced that the aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections of MCD Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee, despite the Aam Aadmi Party's demand seeking debarment of alderman from the voting process.

Following Sharma's announcement, a ruckus erupted in the Civic centre, leading the presiding officer to adjourn the House meeting for 10 minutes. AAP councillors immediately raised an outcry wherein party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen don't have the right to vote. BJP leaders started raising slogans against the AAP.

When the House proceedings started again, ruckus continued in the Civic Centre, forcing the adjournment of the House till further notice. On Sunday, the AAP counsellors wrote a letter to MCD's presiding officer seeking the debarment of aldermen from voting in Mayoral and other elections on Feb 6, saying that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi.

Ruckus in the past two sessions of MCD house

On January 6, the mayor elections at the first house meeting of the MCD polls along with the swearing-in of newly elected councillors were postponed. Chaos ensued as after Satya Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take an oath when AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans, standing on the tables disrupting the proceedings of the House. The BJP councillors also gathered around and had a heated argument with their AAP counterparts. Following this, the polls were scheduled for January 24.

On January 24, the MCD House was adjourned without electing the mayor and deputy mayor for the second time. The Presiding Officer administered the oath to the newly nominated members by Lt Governor VK Saxena in the MCD House. When the process for voting for the mayoral election was about to start after the oath-taking ceremony, AAP objected that the nominated members can't vote. As the ruckus erupted, BJP claimed that AAP councillors misbehaved with their party members. Due to this the house was adjourned and was scheduled for February 6.

What next?

Now that the Delhi municipal House has been adjourned for the third time without electing a mayor, AAP has stated that the party will now move the Supreme Court so that the polls can be held in a "court-monitored manner". AAP leader Atishi stated that the party will move to the top court to challenge the BJP's decision of providing voting rights to the aldermen.

The civic polls were held on December 4 and the counting of votes took place on December 7. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as a clear winner in the polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal house.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor as BJP and AAP have been creating a ruckus and can not reach a unanimous decision.