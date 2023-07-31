Delhi MCD House Meeting Turns Ugly Following Spat Between AAP, BJP

Tensions prevailed in the Delhi Municipal Corporation House on Monday after a clash broke out between AAP and BJP Councillors over the death of three children in Yamuna.

Ruckus and sloganeering took place in the Delhi Civic House just after ten minutes of commencement of the House proceedings following which the House was adjourned.

#BREAKING | AAP Vs BJP in Delhi Civic House: Verbal spat between AAP and BJP councillors over the death of 3 children in Yamuna.#DelhiCivicHouse #AAP #BJP #AAPVsBJP pic.twitter.com/5srQtSDHvq — Republic (@republic) July 31, 2023

The argument broke out after the Aam Aadmi Party member Mukesh Goyal had asked the members of the house to observe a two-minute silence on the issue of the Manipur that has been gaining a lot of attention which led to one of the standing committee members Pankaj Luthra taking the mic and then the members of both the parties came face to face over the issue and the deaths of three children who have gone missing in Yamuna river was also raised.

Amid the chaos, slogans and placards were also raised on the issue by the BJP members stating that the AAP councillors are not letting the house function.