Delhi MCD Mayor Polls LIVE Updates: Mayor Elections Called Off Due To Ruckus In House

Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia attacked L-G Vinai Saxena in a series of tweets, saying, "Hon. LG’s over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter, has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free. Hon LG have issued invalid Prosecution Sanctions bypassing the elected government."

Adding further, he said, "Under Section 196(1) CrPC, a valid sanction for prosecution from the State Government is a pre-requisite for certain offences. It includes offences like hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state, promoting enmity etc. According to SC orders, it is the elected Government which has to exercises executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution Under Section 196(1) CrPC, and Hon’ble LG will be bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers."