Delhi MCD Mayor Polls LIVE Updates: Mayor Elections Called Off Due To Ruckus In House

Even though the House has been adjourned till the next date, the AAP councillors are still seating, while the BJP has walked out.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "AAP does not want an election. From the outside, their leaders are saying that they will be silent, but inside they are abusing us." MP Parvesh Verma also blamed AAP for the ruckus in the House saying, "AAP councillors started abusing. They even abused our women councillors."
Civil Centre witnesses chaos again. Election for Delhi Mayor was postponed as the House gets adjourned sine die following a ruckus inside.
Civil Centre witnesses chaos again. Election for Delhi Mayor was postponed as the House gets adjourned sine die following a ruckus inside.
Due to the ruckus in the House, the Mayor election could not happen today. The House and election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have been adjourned til the next day.
Delhi Mayor elections called off due to ruckus
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 shocks National Capital Region at around 2.28 PM; the epicentre was western Nepal
The BJP councillors in the House started aggressive sloganeering against CM Kejriwal and DyCM Manish Sisodia ahead of the Mayoral polls.
Speaking to reporters at Civic Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari said, "BJP does not give up hopes. The way the people of Delhi voted in favour of the BJP for the fourth time and the corruption committed by the AAP, even if we don’t have the number, there is no anti-defection law and people are free to vote anyone. If the elected members vote for BJP, we will thank them."
Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia attacked L-G Vinai Saxena in a series of tweets, saying, "Hon. LG’s over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter, has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free. Hon LG have issued invalid Prosecution Sanctions bypassing the elected government."
Adding further, he said, "Under Section 196(1) CrPC, a valid sanction for prosecution from the State Government is a pre-requisite for certain offences. It includes offences like hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state, promoting enmity etc. According to SC orders, it is the elected Government which has to exercises executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution Under Section 196(1) CrPC, and Hon’ble LG will be bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers."
Hon. LG's over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter, has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free. Hon LG have issued invalid Prosecution Sanctions bypassing the elected government.
BJP Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir who arrived at the Civic Centre for the election of MCD Mayor said, "It does not suit me to speak about the AAP because of the way they are doing politics. I want that the Mayoral election should happen peacefully. Because it’s the people who are suffering. The election should be peaceful and whoever becomes the Mayor, must work for the people of Delhi."
A massive sloganeering has erupted between AAP and BJP workers outside the Civic Centre, Delhi as "Modi-Modi" chants echoed.
Even though, the AAP has more seats than the majority required, what is troubling the Kejriwal party is that the 'Anti-defection' law does not apply in the elections of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. A secret ballot will be used for voting, to elect the MCD Mayor, Dy-Mayor. Any councillor may vote for any candidate of his or her choosing as the anti-defection statute does not apply.
AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi for the Mayor while BJP'scouncillor Rekha Gupta will contest for the top post. Here how do the numbers stack up for the Delhi Mayor polls:
The total seats in MCD including the nominated members are 273. The AAP has 150 seats which are 12 more than the majority required. The BJP has 113 seats.
How do the numbers stack up for Delhi Mayor polls?
The nominated members of MCD took the oath first. Now, the swearing-in ceremony for the elected members of the MCD is underway.
The proceeding of the MCD meeting has begun. Today, the mayor and deputy mayor polls are scheduled to take place.
Delhi Mayor elections begin. Republic reports LIVE from Civic Centre in New Delhi.
Watch here - https://t.co/fQiuWP1MZL pic.twitter.com/BzhyBQkFas
Ahead of the election for the MCD Mayor post, the official Twitter handle of the AAP called the security arrangement at the Delhi Civic House "unfortunate and Shameful". "After the defeat in the elections, is BJP preparing to lathi charge or forcibly occupy the MCD?" AAP tweeted.
दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, शर्मनाक
चुनाव में हारने के बाद, क्या Lathi Charge करवाने की या MCD पर जबरन कब्ज़ा करने की तैयारी में है BJP?
Ahead of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls, security has been tightened inside the Delhi Civic House.
Security tightened inside Delhi civic house ahead of Mayor polls.
Tune in - https://t.co/fQiuWP1MZL pic.twitter.com/myDpKx6oNz
AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan said, "The "Congress" has decided to make the "BJP" win by staying away from the election for the post of mayor in Delhi. It should be remembered that a week ago, the election of "Mayor" in Chandigarh was won by "BJP" by "one" vote because 6 councillors of the Congress party had decided to stay away from the election."
दिल्ली में मेयर पद के चुनाव में "कांग्रेस" ने चुनाव से दूर रहकर "भाजपा" को जिताने का फ़ैसला किया है।
सनद रहे कि एक सप्ताह पहले चंडीगढ़ में "मेयर" का चुनाव "एक" वोट से "भाजपा" जीत गई क्यूँकि कांग्रेस पार्टी के 6 पार्षदों ने चुनाव से दूर रहने का फ़ैसला किया था।
During the MCD's first meeting at Civic Centre on January 6 after the polls, a high-voltage ruckus between AAP and BJP broke out. The swearing-in was disrupted and the House was adjourned. Notably, many BJP councillors suffered injuries during the brawl at the Civic centre.
The BJP councillors alleged that AAP councillors were drunk and misbehaved with women councillors on the floor of the house. BJP Delhi MP Parvesh Verma accused AAP of creating anarchy during the House proceeding. The saffron party alleged that AAP councillors attacked its leaders with "blades".
On the other hand, the AAP alleged a "conspiracy" against them saying that BJP was trying to make a backdoor entry into the MCD. AAP's Atishi said that though BJP lost the MCD elections, the saffron party is conspiring against the AAP. CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the L-G, accusing the latter of issuing direct orders to the Chief Secretary, "bypassing and ignoring the elected government".
"For instance, as per Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 10 members with specialized knowledge could be nominated by the state govt. Till date, for the last many decades, these ten members were always nominated by the elected govt of Delhi," Kejriwal said, adding that the present L-G "dictated ten names with BJP background and directed the Chief Secretary to issue notification"
The municipal House after the recent high-stakes civic polls in the national capital will reconvene on Tuesday during which the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi are slated to be elected, weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.
As per the schedule shared by the MCD, House proceedings will begin at 11 am. Presiding officer Satya Sharma said on Monday that the Lt Governor-appointed aldermen will take oath first, despite the fierce opposition by the AAP in the last meeting.
The agenda for the January 24 meeting mentioned that councillors and members nominated as per the DMC Act, 1957 (amended in 2022) will take the oath. However, it does not specify the sequence of oath-taking.
The national capital witnessed a high-octane Delhi MCD mayoral election today as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party locked horns to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the civic body. Notably, the newly-elected Municipal Corporation will meet for the first time on Friday after Arvind Kejriwal's party bagged 134 seats in the 250-member corporation, ending the BJP's 15-year-long regime.
AAP who emerged victorious in the MCD poll that took place last year has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur as the party's candidates for the mayor post. BJP's Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta will contest for the top post. For the Deputy Mayor post, AAP has nominated Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar, while the BJP has nominated Kamal Bagri for the post concerned.
It is pertinent to mention that the maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) House on January 6 was adjourned without electing the mayor and the deputy mayor amid loud protests by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.