Delhi MCD Polls 2022 LIVE: Voting For 250 Wards Of High-stakes Elections Begins

Quick links:
Speaking to Republic after his casting vote for MCD elections, BJP leader Kapil Mishra appealed to people to vote for those who can take Delhi ahead. When asked on what issues he had cast his vote on, he said, "How Delhi should be, how the national capital should be. I believe the whole of Delhi is voting on these issues… People are voting for Delhi keeping in mind what kind of people should be elected. Your day-to-day issues are related to these polls, please come out and exercise your franchise."
"I appeal to voters to come out of their houses and cast their vote. And vote for those who can take Delhi and the country ahead," the BJP leader said.
#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 - Your day-to-day issues are related to these polls, please come out and exercise your franchise, appeals BJP's Kapil Mishra as voting begins in Delhi. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY— Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022
After casting his vote at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden, Congress leader Ajay Maken said, "I appeal to all the voters to look at the candidates and vote for the candidates who can work for them. I believe the Congress candidates are good and people should vote for the candidate which will be available for them after polls." Denying that the MCD election is a two-way contest between the BJP and AAP, he said, "Last time, we had 24% votes and won 31 seats. In parliament elections, AAP came third."
#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 - Congress' Ajay Maken casts his vote as voting for the 250 wards of the high-stakes Delhi polls begins. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY pic.twitter.com/7Gpb7xyUma— Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022
Visuals from Matiala village, where people are seen queueing up to cast their votes at a polling booth.
Delhi | People queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Matiala village. Voting for #MCDElections2022 has begun pic.twitter.com/UqWjmUfTtE— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
Voting for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi begins.
#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 - Voting for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi begins. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY pic.twitter.com/nsdXanMykT— Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022
Speaking to reporters, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's job is to clean the garbage, lanes, roads etc. I appeal to 1.5 crore voters to vote as much as possible. I appeal to voters to vote for development. It's a privilege to cast one's vote." He also lashed out at the BJP and said, "BJP has not done anything for Delhi for 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people."
#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 -— Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022
AAP's Manish Sisodia appeals to voters ahead of high-stakes polls in Delhi. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/lxZcshL6lv
Ahead of the polling for the MCD elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today there is voting to make Delhi clean and beautiful, there is voting to make a corruption-free government in the Municipal Corporation. My appeal to all the Delhiites - do go to cast your vote today to form an honest and working government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi."
साफ़-स्वच्छ और सुंदर दिल्ली बनाने के लिए आज मतदान है, नगर निगम में एक भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त सरकार बनाने के लिए मतदान है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 4, 2022
सभी दिल्लीवासियों से मेरी अपील- दिल्ली नगर निगम में एक ईमानदार और काम करने वाली सरकार बनाने के लिए आज अपना वोट डालने ज़रूर जाएँ।
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "First, I will go to a temple and then I will cast my vote. At around 08:30 AM, I will cast my vote in Patel Nagar. I urge the Delhi voters to choose the BJP for the country's interest and development of Delhi. I urge people to give answers to those who have done corruption in Delhi and have not done any development work. That’s why I request people to vote in large numbers in BJP's favour."
#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 -— Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022
BJP's Adesh Gupta says party confident of coming back to power as the voting in high-stakes Delhi polls to begin shortly. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/BQpWCnAtEQ
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that AAP leaders Durgesh Pathak & Vijendra Garg violated MCC guidelines. "In violation of every election rule & MCC guideline, Durgesh Pathak & Vijendra Garg of AAP caught red-handed doing an illegal campaign & perhaps distributing illegal material fearing election loss - EC must act- it is obvious AAP is losing MCD," the BJP leader tweeted.
Shocking! In violation of every election rule & MCC guideline Durgesh Pathak & Vijendra Garg of @AamAadmiParty caught red handed doing illegal campaign & perhaps distributing illegal material fearing election loss - EC must act- it is obvious AAP is losing MCD— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 3, 2022
@BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/jthcSALXOf
Republic TV reports LIVE from the ground as Delhi gears up for MCD polls. Watch the biggest coverage here.
A senior police official said that for the MCD polls, "Nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed." Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations covering all eleven assembly segments have been established for the quality experience of voters, poll officials said.
Ahead of the voting, mock polling is underway at a polling booth in Matiala village, Delhi.
#DelhiMCDElections | Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Matiala Village, Delhi. Voting to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/7sKuzoSK18— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
As the polling preparations are underway, here are the visuals from MC primary school in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.
MCD Election | Voting will start from 8am onwards today. Photos from MC primary school in Laxmi Nagar, Delhi#MCDElections2022 pic.twitter.com/JPb21tX26E— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
The Delhi MCD election is largely seen as a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.
With the polls to begin at 8 AM today, Arvind Kejriwal's party is looking to wrest power from the BJP, while the saffron party is eying its fourth consecutive time at the civic body.
For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022. Home Minister had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs.
The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250.
In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.
What the 1.45 cr electors should know about?
The polling will being at 8 AM today and will conclude at 5:30 PM. The votes will be counted on December 7. More than 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls to the 250 wards of the civic body, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.