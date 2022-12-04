Delhi MCD Polls 2022 LIVE: Voting For 250 Wards Of High-stakes Elections Begins

Speaking to Republic after his casting vote for MCD elections, BJP leader Kapil Mishra appealed to people to vote for those who can take Delhi ahead. When asked on what issues he had cast his vote on, he said, "How Delhi should be, how the national capital should be. I believe the whole of Delhi is voting on these issues… People are voting for Delhi keeping in mind what kind of people should be elected. Your day-to-day issues are related to these polls, please come out and exercise your franchise."

"I appeal to voters to come out of their houses and cast their vote. And vote for those who can take Delhi and the country ahead," the BJP leader said.