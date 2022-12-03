Delhi MCD Polls: What Are Pink Polling Stations & Model Polling Stations?

High-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in the national capital will take place on December 4, Sunday. The poll officials and security forces are all geared up for the elections, which is largely a three-way contest among Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)m the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls to the 250 wards of the civic body, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. For this, special arrangements have been made for the made.

Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations have been established for the quality experience of voters on the day of the civic polls in Delhi, officials said.

What are pink polling stations and Model polling stations?

Pink Booth is an "All-Women Managed Polling Station". This is an initiative by the Election Commission towards gender equality and greater constructive participation of women in the electoral process.

Model polling booths come with amenities for voters, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, like separate toilet facilities, drinking water, ramps, wheelchairs, seating arrangements etc. to enhance the voting experience.

“There are around 70 assembly constituencies, and these special polling stations have been set up in a manner that each assembly constituency will have at least one Model polling station or one Pink polling station,” officials said.

The list of areas where these special booths have been set up includes Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Mubarakpur Dabas, Pitam Pura, Maujpur, Tukhmirpur, Green Park Extension, Jafrabad (Zeenat Mahal), Malviya Nagar, Neb Sarai, JNU, Dakshinpuri, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Priyadarshini Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Janak Puri, Rajgarh Colony, Keshav Puram, RK Puram, Prasad Nagar, Dilshad Garden etc.

A total of 13,638 polling stations have seen set up across Delhi for "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience, EC said.

