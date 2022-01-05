As India faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, political rallies are still being held and norms are being violated in poll bound states. On Wednesday, Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain spoke about the political rallies being held by his party in several states. The AAP is set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Health Minister refused to speak up against the AAP rallies even as COVID-19 cases soar across the country.

Responding to a question, the senior AAP leader said that the Delhi government is taking measures and doing "what's in their hands".

Speaking about the Kejriwal-led government's decision to impose rules, he maintained that measures are in place in the national capital. However, in a shocking remark, Jain asked the reporters if they expect his party to stop campaigning in poll-bound states. He later claimed that the Delhi government has "set an example" by imposing COVID-19 rules in the national capital.

"Do you want us to stop campaigning in the elections? You don't want us to contest the elections?" asked Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Uttarakhand rally

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he had attended a massive rally of his party in Uttarakhand. The AAP is set to contest the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. In addition, he had also visited poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1 and participated in mass gatherings.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal informed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. The AAP supremo has also urged those who came in touch with him to also isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.