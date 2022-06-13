Delhi Min Satyendar Jain To Be Sent To Tihar Jail; 'Hawala Operators Cited Threat To Life'

In a massive development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain will be sent to 14-days of judicial custody in Tihar jail till June 27 in connection with the money laundering case in which he has been under arrest. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an application in the court citing that Hawala operators under probe in relation to the case have alleged a threat to their lives, and alleged that Jain might influence the witnesses & try to tamper with the pieces of the evidence.

Republic Media Network has accessed the remand copy for Satyendar Jain in which the Judge writes, "It is stated that the Judicial custody is sought as two Kolkata-based Hawala Operators Jivendra Mishra and Rajender Bansal, who provided accommodation entries in the companies of the accused (Satyendar Jain) had cited threat to life and personal liberty from the accused and there was a possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses and causing threat to their life".

The copy further stated, "Various incriminating digital evidence and records/documents had been recovered by ED during search operations conducted at 8 premises and the relevant persons are required to be confronted with the same for the purposes of investigation. It is submitted that the accused is likely to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses as some facts are in his personal knowledge and the ED is ill tracing the money trail".

In the latest, AAP slammed the BJP government and accused ED of assaulting Satyendar Jain. Taking to Twitter, AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a picture of the Delhi Health Minister and claimed that ED has beaten him up in their custody. All the AAP leaders came in support and shared this image of Jain.

He tweeted in Hindi, "This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla Clinic to the country and saved Rs.300 crores for the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 Flyovers. This picture of Satyendar Jain is a black stain on Modi and his Maina (ED). This country will never forgive you".

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Accordingly the Judge writes, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and as the investigation in the case is not complete, the accused is remanded to judicial custody till June 27."

On Jain's requests, the order states, "An application has also been filed on the behalf of accused Satyendar Jain instructing Jail authorities to provide basic amenities in Judicial Custody. According to the rules, the Jail Authorities are bound to provide amenities." Ironically, as the home minister of Delhi, Satyender Jain had instructed Tihar Jail authorities to implement the updated prison manual.

ED arrests AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 14 February 2015, to 31 May 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9. At present, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Later, the ED recovered almost Rs 3 crore plus 1.8 kgs in gold coins from raids on his aides' homes and businesses.

(Image: PTI)