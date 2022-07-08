Delhi Min Satyendar Jain's Wife Poonam Jain Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in connection with a disproportionate assets case. She has been asked to appear before ED investigators at its headquarters on July 14.

Satyendar Jain, 57, was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act's (PMLA) criminal sections and is in judicial custody at present. He is a minister in the Delhi government without a portfolio. Earlier, Jain held health, power and a few other charges.

The federal agency has conducted at least two rounds of searches against his family members and associates after it arrested Jain in the PMLA case linked to alleged hawala dealings.

The ED launched a money-laundering investigation based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI had alleged that Jain, while being a minister, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had attained assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Court extends custodial interrogation of accused in PMLA case involving Satyendar Jain

On Wednesday, a Delhi court extended the custodial interrogation of an accused till July 11 in an alleged money laundering case liked to Satyendar Jain.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended the ED custody of Vaibhav Jain, an aide of the Delhi Minister. Another accused, Ankush Jain, was sent to judicial custody. ED arrested both the accused last week.