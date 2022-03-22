Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Lambasts Centre For Nod To Bill For MCD’s Unification

Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, criticised the center-led BJP administration on Tuesday for approving the merger of all three municipal corporations in Delhi, claiming that the party could have done so during its time in power in the national capital. He also said the way the central government has postponed the MCD polls, is not good for democracy.

Speaking with ANI, the Delhi minister said “Because the measure has not yet been introduced, it would be premature to make any statements about the unification of MCD. The Bjp has seven years to unify, but the manner they have to postpone the election is not democratic. The bill is not a problem for us.”

Rai went on to say that the AAP has brought the question of the MCD election delay to court. "We've brought this matter to court, and whatever the court decides, we'll make a decision after that." The most important thing is that MCD should have an honest government; the BJP has proven to be a failure over the last 15 years," he remarked.

He also stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will continue to battle against the central government's actions.

Today, the Union Cabinet approved the presentation of "The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022," a law that would merge three municipal corporations in Delhi. During the current budget session in 2022, the central government will introduce the measure to parliament.

Previous Amendments in MCD

Earlier in the year 2011, the Delhi Municipal corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations including South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), as per Delhi Municipal Amendment Act, 1911 (Delhi Act, 12 of 2011).

The Aam Aadmi Party recently petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting that the State Election Commission (SEC) organise Delhi Municipal Elections in a free, fair, and timely manner. In their petition, the AAP asked the Supreme Court to provide directives for the MCD elections to be scheduled "without any intervention from the Central government."

The petition was filed when the Delhi State Election Commission postponed the MCD elections, which were originally scheduled for April. The SEC noted a correspondence from the Lt. Governor in which he stated that the Centre intended to adopt legislation to consolidate Delhi's three municipal corporations.