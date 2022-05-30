Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Arrested In Hawala Case: Opposition Demands His Resignation

Post Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain's arrest in connection to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, there resounded a clarion call for his resignation on Monday, May 30. Leaders from different political parties in tandem said that with such grave allegations, Jain should not continue to hold a post in the government in the national capital.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Congress' Alka Lamba cited the example of Dr Vijay Singla, who was recently raided, arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Punjab Police, and subsequently suspended from the post of Health Minister of Punjab by the AAP government. "The same pattern should be followed here as well. On the grounds of morality, till the time Jain is not given a clean-chit in the case and is not released from the jail, he should not be serving as the Health Minister of Delhi. "

Acknowledging that it may be the Centre's plot, Lamba said, "Even if that is the case, he should exercise his rights, go through the protocols set, get free and only then, resume his services as the Health Minister."

The Bharatiya Janata Party demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation along with that of Jain. Speaking to Republic, Kapil Mishra recollected the time, when he had put at stake the power and position that he had, and filed a complaint about running fake companies, and indulging in Hawala transactions with the ED in 2017.

"Today, with the action of ED, not just Jain but also Kejriwal has been exposed," the BJP leader said.

AAP refutes all allegations

On Jain's arrest, though not Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia released a statement. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia claimed that the action had been taken ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections to prevent the AAP leader from campaigning there. Alleging a political vendetta, Sisodia asserted that the 8-year-old case is 'completely fake'.

हिमाचल में भाजपा बुरी तरह से हार रही है। इसीलिए सत्येंद्र जैन को आज गिरफ़्तार किया गया है ताकि वो हिमाचल न जा सकें.

वे कुछ दिनों में छूट जाएँगे क्योंकि केस बिलकुल फ़र्ज़ी है. 2/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022

Money laundering case against Satyendra Jain

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Satyendar Kumar Jain and others under section 109 of IPC read with Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

While investigating the case, the ED learnt that during 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant, the companies - Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd, J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd - beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata based entry operators through the Hawala route. These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

Last month, the ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.