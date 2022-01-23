Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Welcomes ED, CBI, Other Agencies; Says He's Ready For Arrest

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he has received some news concerning the arrest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coming days, the state minister on Sunday, January 23, said the Centre is playing 'politics' to prevent the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from contesting in the upcoming polls.

The Delhi Health Minister said, "They are welcome to come whenever they want. Even before this, they have raided me twice but all went in vain."

"This is all politics and last time they did it during the Punjab elections also. ED, CBI all are welcome. I am ready, if they want to arrest me, they can arrest me," he added.

Satyendra Jain who is in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections in the state said that the AAP will not step back because of these threats as they are prepared to fight elections.

Kejriwal claims Satyendar Jain may be arrested by ED soon

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he received information from sources stating the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will Delhi Health Minister Satyender Kumar Jain in the coming days. Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Centre has already conducted raids twice on the health minister but have got nothing against him. Therefore, they are welcome to do the same this time too.

"Our sources have apprised us that in the coming days, ED will arrest Satyendar Jain. Raids by the Centre have been done twice against him but in vain. They are welcome this time too," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said.

He mentioned that Central agencies are becoming active as the elections near. He then lashed out at the BJP and said, "Not only, Satyendra Jain but they can also send them to me, Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann. We will welcome them with a smile."

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

