Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Withdraws Interim Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has withdrawn his interim bail application in the money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party had moved an interim bail application on medical grounds.

Jain's lawyer stated that he is getting discharged from the hospital today and they wish to withdraw the application for interim bail.

Last month, Delhi High Court directed the trial court to not consider the medical report filed by LNJP Hospital in regards to Satyendar Jain. However, the bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh said that the trial court can consider other grounds while examining interim bail plea on medical grounds.

Satyendar Jain's wife gets interim bail

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain in a money laundering case. While granting the interim bail, the court noted that she was not arrested during the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated a money-laundering probe on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Preventional of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyander Jain, his wife Poonam, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Sunil Jain and Ajit Prasad Jain. CBI, which had registered a case on August 24, 2017, filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018.

The chargesheet mentioned that Jain, while being a Delhi minister, during the period from February 14 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

The CBI has accused Delhi minister and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The AAP leader was arrested on May 30 after ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore owned by the private firms under PMLA 2002 in connection with disproportionate assets and money laundering cases against Jain and others.