Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's ED Custody Extended Till June 13 In Money Laundering Case

In yet another setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain is set to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till June 13. A Delhi court extended the custody of the Aam Aadmi Party leader, after taking into account "voluminous evidence" in the money laundering case. He has now filed for a bail application in the Rouse Avenue court.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was sent to ED's custody till June 9. Seeking a further extension of his custody, the ED cited incriminating pieces of evidence gathered during raids on the premises linked to Satyendar Jain's "associates."

On Tuesday, June 7, the ED made a stunning recovery of hard cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, along with 133 gold coins and biscuits, weighing about 1.8 kg from Jain's business partners. The following day, the associates claimed that the cash, illegally routed through accommodation entries, belonged to the Delhi Health Minister himself. The disclosures were made by Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain to the Income Tax Department.

Satyendar Jain attempting to delay probe: ED

Appearing on behalf of the central agency, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that the ED wanted to confront the Delhi Minister with his alleged partner Vaibhav Jain, but he refused to join the inquiry citing illness. "It becomes clear that Satyendar Jain is trying to delay the investigation," he said.

The Solicitor General also claimed that the AAP leader was taking too long to provide written statements, creating hurdles in the interrogation process.

"He is a very slow writer... takes about 2 hours to write one page. The statements have to be recorded in his handwriting otherwise he says 'it is not my statement'. We have found voluminous incriminating material including email dump. Analysis of documents also required time. We need to interrogate the source of unaccounted cash from benamidars (GS Matharoo, Vaibhav Jain & Ram Prakash Jewellers)" the ASG told the court.

Allegations against Satyendar Jain

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation against the Delhi Health Minister and others, based on an FIR that was registered by the CBI in 2017. The ED investigation revealed that during 2015-2016 when Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him, received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to entry operators based in Kolkata through Hawala route. The amounts were used for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for agricultural land purchases in and around Delhi.