Delhi Missing Manish Sisodia: Arvind Kejriwal As Kailash Gahlot Presents His First Budget

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhiites are "missing" Manish Sisodia on the day of the budget presentation, and asserted that the work started by the former minister will be carried on at double the speed.

This time, the budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was given charge of the finance department after the resignation of deputy chief minister Sisodia.

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, had been presenting the AAP government's budget ever since the party came to power in Delhi.

"Today Delhi's budget will be presented. Delhiites are missing Manish ji very much today. But the work started by him will not stop. The work done by him will be carried forward with double the speed," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Union Home Ministry approved the Delhi Budget on Tuesday following a clarification from the AAP government, paving the way for its presentation in the Assembly.