Delhi Municipal Corporation Election Likely To Be Held In 1st Week Of December

As the Central government on Tuesday ratified the final report of the delimitation committee on redrawing the wards of the civic body, the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held in first week of December. Notably, the total number of wards for the upcoming civic body polls in the national capital has now been brought down to 250 from the original 272.

After the delimitation process of the Delhi civic body wards by the central government, 42 of the 250 wards are reportedly decided to be reserved. The Centre’s move of redrawing the wards for the MCD polls came hours before the elections schedule was to be announced for the polls.

The civic body was trifurcated as North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations earlier in 2011. However, assuming again the identity of MCD, they were amalgamated into a unified body in May 2022. The previous three corporations in Delhi comprised 104 wards each in North and South corporations and the East corporation had 64 wards under their jurisdictions.

BJP Vs AAP tussle

The civic polls were initially scheduled for March, but they were pushed back by the Centre claiming that they want to merge the three civic bodies in Delhi, which were trifurcated in 2011 under the Congress-led government. Following the BJP-ruled Centre’s action, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the capital contended that the BJP was playing for time as it was nervous about the contest. AAP even claimed that BJP blocked the elections as it feared failure after its crushing defeat in Punjab Assembly polls.

Following the Centre’s demand for redrawing the wards, AAP also opposed the draft plan when it was submitted by the Delimitation Commission last month. Calling the move "politically motivated", the Kejriwal-led party argued that the move will introduce disparity in population and sizes of the civic administrative units. AAP even approached the Supreme Court regarding the same.

Notably, before the merger, the three corporations – the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation – were under the control of the BJP.