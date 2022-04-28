Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta has said that over 40 villages in Delhi are related to the 'Mughal ideology'. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he said that the villagers and panchayat have taken the decision to change the names of the villages as they want to "rename villages after those people who sacrificed their lives for the country."

Gupta's statement comes a day after plaques declaring Mohammadpur village as Madhavpuram were placed in the said village by local BJP councilor Bhagat Singh Tokas. He had attended the event along with other local people to 'rename' the area.

Speaking to Republic TV, Adesh Gupta said, "Panchayat and villagers have taken the decision to change the village name. 40 villages in Delhi are related to the Mughal ideology. These villages' names reflect slavery ideology. Foreign invaders forcefully changed the name."

"Names of greats should be given to villages. Villagers want to rename villages after those people who sacrificed their lives for the country. We are sending a proposal to the Delhi government. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government should stop political appeasement," he added.

Delhi's Mohammadpur now called Madhavpuram

BJP leaders, on Wednesday, renamed South Delhi's Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram. The party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta also posed with workers and locals in front of a freshly painted board that welcomed visitors to 'Madhavpuram'. This comes after AAP maintained that Delhi has a 'State Naming Authority' for all such matters, and if it receives any such proposals, it will appropriately review them and move forward following the due procedure.

"Completed the naming process of Madhavpuram today after a proposal was passed by the municipal corporation. Now this village will be known as Madhavpuram instead of Muhammadpur. No Delhiites want to be associated with any symbol of slavery despite 75 years of Independence," Gupta said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that the BJP did not want the government to function as per the due process and it was looking for opportunities to start hooliganism.

Image: Republic World