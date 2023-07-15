Delhi Ordinance Affecting Flood Relief Work, Says Atishi As She Urges Chief Secy To Act

Amid monsoon fury in the national capital, Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday wrote to the Chief Secretary, directing him to immediately fix the shortage of water and toilets, electricity, and poor quality of food in flood relief camps.

Condemning the Delhi ordinance, which amended the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991, curtailing the state government's powers over bureaucracy, the AAP leader attacked the opposition.

"The impact of the Delhi Ordinance is proving to be fatal during the Delhi floods relief work. Bureaucrats are showing laxity and insubordination even during the peak of a crisis and are not taking instructions from the Ministers. We have been trying to contact the Divisional Commissioner since morning, but he is not answering my phone calls or responding to my messages," said Atishi.

The Revenue Minister further directed the Chief Secretary to take stringent action against any officer whose laxity might cause difficulty for people in the relief camps.

AAP blames Haryana for Delhi floods

Blaming the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government for the plight of Delhi, the PWD Minister said, "Yamuna river water is receding, the people of Delhi will get relief in the next 12 hours. It is a big question why all the water from Hathnikund Barrage was being released only for Delhi. Not a single drop of water was released into the canals going to UP and Haryana from there. Haryana will have to answer for this. Can the flood situation in Delhi have been avoided?"

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set up relief camps in the city in the wake of a flood-like situation in Delhi and severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. The civic body is running 33 relief camps for residents of flood-affected areas.