Delhi Ordinance Bill: Centre Forcibly Taking Rights Of Kejriwal Govt, Says AAP’s Gopal Rai

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, AAP minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday, August 6 that the Centre is 'trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill tomorrow.'

#WATCH | AAP Minister Gopal Rai speaks on Delhi Ordinance Bill, says, "Central govt is trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/xNykV672mD August 6, 2023

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 7 is slated to move the Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

AAP issues three-line whip

Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, asking them to be present in the House on August 7 and 8.

"All members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 am onwards until adjournment of the House from 7th August to 8th August, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as MOST IMPORTANT," read the whip.

Even the Congress party, which is backing AAP on the bill, has given a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to attend on Monday.

Delhi Ordinance Bill - Disputed subject to unite opposition

The bill has notably been made a contentious subject by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in order to unite opposition parties in Rajya Sabha against it.

This Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, which is dominated by the BJP. Earlier, on August 3, the Bill was passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha following a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

What is the Delhi Ordinance Bill?

The Delhi Services Bill gives the Central Government the authority to create regulations governing the affairs of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill would also grant the Centre authority over the functions, terms, and conditions of service of officers and employees.

In his reply to the debate in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that, “The Opposition’s priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur. Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory. The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi.”