Delhi Ordinance Bill Passed | Amit Shah's Top 12 Jibes On I.N.D.I.A Bloc In Lok Sabha

The much-awaited Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Centre's ordinance was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday, August 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the opposition and took multiple jibes stating that the priority of I.N.D.I.A bloc is to “save their alliance” and not work for the welfare of the people.

Here are Amit Shah's top jibes on opposition

I am happy today. After so long, a discussion was held in the house despite any reason.

Opposition MPs have been waiting for a discussion with PM Modi but what happened today? Are they concerned about democracy or India? They have no concern about democracy, the country, or the people. They all are here just to save their alliance (I.N.D.I.A bloc).

They were saying to me India is watching you. I would like to say India is watching the double face of the Opposition parties. You have shown your priority today. They are here in order to make sure that Arvind Kejriwal doesn't abandon the alliance.

The opposition just wants to create a delusion in the mind of the citizens but people won't be fooled.

Services have always been with the Central government and SC also gave an interpretation. From 1993 to 2015, no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever government was formed, their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight.

In 2015, such a party came to power in Delhi whose aim was not to serve but to fight. The problem is not to get the right to do transfer posting but to capture the vigilance department to hide corruption like building your bungalows.

Opposition wants to hide corruption so opposing the ordinance. Don't forget when you point a finger at us, three fingers are pointing at you.

You want to expand your alliance in a dream to win against Narendra Modi. I would advise getting 2 or 3 more parties. No matter how many alliances you make, Narendra Modi will only become the next Prime Minister in 2024 with a full majority.

They don't have any principles, they are in politics just to win the elections and stay in power. All bills are important and you should have been present in House...After this (Delhi Services bill) bill is passed, the alliance will be broken. Kejriwal will tell you bye-bye.

The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur. Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory. The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi.

If you get the opportunity to serve the state, then what will be the foremost concern, it will be road, water, health, and more. But this government is more concerned about Vigilance because of the hidden corruption files like- Liquor scam, and Arvind Kejriwal's bungalow.

In order to win elections, to gain someone's support, one should not do politics of support or opposition to any bill. There are many ways to form new alliances, bills and laws are brought for the good of the country. It should also be opposed or supported for the good of the country and Delhi. I appeal to the opposition MPs to think about Delhi not their alliance.