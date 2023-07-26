Delhi Ordinance: BRS Issues Whip To MPs To Vote Against Centre's Bill In Parliament Today

K Chandrashekhar Rao's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs directing them to vote against the Bill that replaces the ordinance on Delhi services in the House. It has also requested the MPs to remain present in the House from July 26-28 till the voting on the Bill is over.

"All Members of Parliament of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Raya Sabha) are requested to vote against the Bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services, any time that is brought before the House. All the Members of Parliament of BRS (Rajya Sabha) shall present in the House on 26, 27 and 28th July 2023, and remain in the House till the voting on the Bill is over," BRS Rajya Sabha whip Joginipalli Santoshkumar said.

According to sources, the Union Cabinet gave its nod on Tuesday to a bill that will replace the ordinance promulgated for the creation of an authority for transfers and postings of Group-A officers in the national capital. It is likely that the Bill will be tabled in Parliament today.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central government presented on May 19, the ordinance which covers a range of issues, including transfer postings, vigilance, and related matters within the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Bill.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a strong stance against the Centre's move, actively opposing the ordinance and seeking support from Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. Given that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government enjoys a majority in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha has become a crucial battleground for the AAP to challenge the ordinance's implementation.

Kejriwal's May meeting with KCR to seek support against Delhi ordinance

Significantly, BRS' opposition to the Delhi ordinance comes as a direct outcome of Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Telangana CM KCR in May, where he sought support against the Centre's ordinance. Following the meeting, Rao had asserted that his party would utilise all available means to thwart the ordinance in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"We demand the Prime Minister to withdraw the ordinance. We will all support Arvind Kejriwal and stand by him. We will use all the power to defeat the ordinance in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The central government should open their eyes and withdraw the ordinance without making an issue. Let the governments work," KCR addressed the media on May 27 after meeting Kejriwal in Hyderabad.

"The centre is creating troubles and not letting the non-BJP governments in the states function," he said. The Telangana CM also blamed the central government for “harassing the democratically elected state governments."