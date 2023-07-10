Delhi Ordinance Case: SC Declines To Put Stay On Ordinance, Issues Notice To Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to put a stay on the operation of the Ordinance brought in by the central government in Delhi relating to the control of services and transfer-posting of the bureaucrats in the national capital. The SC, however, issued notice to the Centre on a plea of the Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of the Ordinance. Additionally, the top court also directed the AAP-led government in Delhi to make an amendment in the plea filed and add the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as a party. Notably, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had challenged the validity of the Ordinance brought by the central government on May 19 this year, against the SC’s order to transfer the control of services to the Kejriwal government of the Union Territory.

As per information, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha heard the plea before issuing notice to the central government and posted the matter for hearing on July 17. The bench also asked Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, to amend its plea and add the Lieutenant Governor as party in the case.

Supreme Court posted next hearing on July 17

A plea was filed by the Kejriwal-led government in the Apex Court challenging the constitutionality of the Ordinance in Delhi, wherein the Delhi government termed it as an unconstitutional exercise and sought an interim stay on it. The government mentioned that it is an unconstitutional exercise of executive fiat that attempts to override the top court and the basic structure of the constitution.

#BREAKING | Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by Delhi government challenging constitutionality of ordinance on control of services; No stay on ordinance for now#AAP #SupremeCourt #Delhi #DelhiOrdinance pic.twitter.com/b0BxEg8N0K — Republic (@republic) July 10, 2023

The entire episode on the control of services erupted after the Supreme Court transferred the control of services to the elected government of Delhi. However, control over the police, public order and land were left under the Centre’s control. Later, just a week after this judgment the Centre on May 19 promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, creating an authority, which was given the power for transfer-posting and disciplinary proceedings against the bureaucrats of Delhi.