Delhi Ordinance: Kejriwal Calls It 'unconstitutional', BJP Dares Him To Move Supreme Court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the AAP administration will appeal the Centre's ordinance regarding the transfer and posting of employees in Delhi to the Supreme Court, calling the action "unconstitutional" and anti-democratic.

He claimed that because the ordinance "overturns" the Supreme Court's decision assigning authority of the services matter to the elected government in Delhi, the Centre has engaged in a direct conflict with the court over the subject matter.

The Delhi CM while addressing a presser stated, "The Centre's ordinance on services matter is unconstitutional and against democracy. We will approach SC against it. The Centre brought the ordinance to overturn the SC verdict on services matter just hours after the apex court has shut for vacation."

He claimed that it was an outright contempt of the Supreme Court. The chief minister claimed that the BJP-led central government is hindering the work of his government.

He described the ordinance as an assault on the federal government and stated that he will speak with party leaders to prevent the Rajya Sabha from passing the relevant bill.

"We will go to people to talk about this and also organise a maha rally against this," Kejriwal said.

BJP responds to Kejriwal

In response to this, Gaurav Bhatiya, spokesperson of BJP, addressed a press conference in which he lambasted Kejriwal over his comments on the ordinance, saying that the ordinance is fully democratic and is made by keeping in mind the importance of Delhi and its people. He also stated that Kejriwal must challenge the ordinance in SC if he is so confident about it being unconstitutional.

The BJP spokesperson said, “Dear Kejriwal, the constitution that made you CM, the same Constitution has given LG his powers. The vacation bench is there, and if you have so much faith that this Ordinance is unconstitutional then challenge it in SC,” Gaurav on Kejriwal saying Ordinance will not stand 5 mins in SC

Centre's Delhi Ordinance

The growing conflict between the Centre and AAP has prompted the Union Government to promulgate an ordinance, giving the Delhi Lieutenant Governor more authority. The ordinance was passed when the Supreme Court determined that, in the lack of a state legislation, the Delhi government had certain authority.

According to the Ordinance, a body will be established that will go by the name National Capital Civil Service Authority and exercise the powers and carry out the duties entrusted to it. Its chairperson will be the chief minister of Delhi, together with the principal home secretary and chief secretary. The Ordinance further states that a majority vote shall serve as a deciding factor.

According to the ordinance, the central government may make rules to provide for the matters like the tenure of office, salaries and allowances, provident funds, powers, duties, functions of officers etc. This comes after the apex court had ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of all services, except for public order, police and land.