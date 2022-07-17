Delhi: PCR Van Outside Naveen Jindal's House Attacked; Ex-BJP Leader Claims 'Jihad Threat'

A Delhi Police PCR car stationed outside the house of expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal in Laxmi Nagar came under attack on Sunday. Naveen Kumar alleged that late at night unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the PCR, although Delhi Police says that they are investigating the matter.

Sharing photos of the damaged vehicle on social media, Naveen Jindal wrote, ‘My family’s life is in danger from Islamic Jihadis. I have written several times to Delhi Police with evidence in the last month. A PCR is posted at my residence with a constable. At night, jihadis broke the glass of the vehicle and ran off. The Delhi Police Commissioner should make strict arrangements for the safety of me and my family."

Naveen Jindal's PCR attacked

Speaking to Republic, Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP early in June over his controversial tweets, said "my family and I have been getting death threats through social media, emails, and calls for several months now. I have been demanding more security from the Delhi Police but they have not provided it."

"The glass of my PCR van was broken last night. The incident has horrified my family and the entire locality. I want more security. I have made several appeals in writing before," he added.

मेरे परिवार की जान को इस्लामिक जिहादियो से ख़तरा है मैं एक माह मे @DelhiPolice को कई बार सबूत सहित लिखित मे दे चुका हूँ मेरे निवास पर एक PCR एक सिपाही के साथ तैनात है

रात मे जिहादियो ने PCR के शीशे तोड़कर संदेश दिया है@CPDelhi मेरी व मेरे परिवार की सुरक्षा का पुख़्ता प्रबंध करे pic.twitter.com/nEwGTN4TYA — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) July 17, 2022

Last week, Naveen Jindal informed that his family has already left Delhi over security fears. Jindal said that he suspected some people had followed him a few days ago when he had gone to meet someone. “I am still living in Delhi. But out of fear my family has left the city. This is an exodus,” he said.

On Saturday evening, a protest march is organised in Laxmi Nagar Chowk over the vile death threats that suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal have been receiving in the wake of their comments on Prophet Muhammad.