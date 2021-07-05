Delhi: Petrol Price Inches Towards Rs 100, Congress Stages Protest Against CM Kejriwal

As the rate of petrol in Delhi neared Rs 100 per litre, protests broke out in the National Capital on Monday against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The members of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, while staging the protests, clashed with the Delhi Police as well. However, the protests against teh fuel price hike had concluded as teh Delhi Police put the situation under control.

Fuel prices near Rs 100 per litre in Delhi

The recent hike in fuel price took the rate of petrol and diesel to Rs 99.86 and Rs 89.36 per litre in Delhi on Monday. After the price hike, a litre of petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.92 per litre today while the cost of diesel is Rs 96.91 a litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 99.94 and Rs 92.27 per litre, respectively. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

Centre's reply to concerns over fuel price hike

While computing the fuel price hikes, one must know that since 2017 fuel prices are being revised on a daily basis. Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are directed to take appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel drawing parallel to international product prices, exchange rate, tax structure and inland freight with other cost elements too. Petrol prices in the country are linked to its price in the international market.

Earlier this year, the Centre had drafted a reply to redress enraged peoples' concerns over price hike in the country, it explained that the taxes on petrol keep changing basis policy of the present government. Considering the fiscal position of the country, these taxes are imposed for meeting budgetary requirements of GOI and state government levels so as to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items. The prices vary as per market situation too.

Because fuel prices are controlled and decontrolled by global market forces, the burden is passed on the consumers once global prices go up.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)