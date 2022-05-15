Delhi Police Arrives In Jaipur To Nab Rajasthan Minister's Son Over Rape Case

In a key development, a 15-member team of Delhi Police officials arrived in Jaipur on Sunday morning to arrest Rajasthan Water Resources Minister Mahesh Joshi's son Rohit Joshi, who is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman.

Under the leadership of Delhi ACP, the Police visited both the residences of the minister and Rohit Joshi was not found there. After this, when the police team reached the Mahesh Joshi's house at civil lines and neither Joshi or Rohit were not found. However, the Delhi Police will be staying back in Jaipur and keep tracking their sources in order to nab Rohit Joshi. A 24-year-old girl had filed a rape case against Rohit at Sadar Bazar police station in Delhi and accused him of raping her on several occasions.

A 15-member team of Delhi Police has pasted a summon outside Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's house asking his son Rohit Joshi to appear before it by May 18 in an alleged rape case pic.twitter.com/jH43dUyikZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 15, 2022

Earlier this week, Congress Minister Mahesh Joshi broke his silence over rape allegations against his son and said that he was unaware of the matter and only heard of it through the media. Stating that he stands by truth and justice, the minister said the truth will prevail following investigations into the case.

"I know only what the media is saying. I don't have any idea other than this. Let the police do its work, I can't say anything as of now", Mahesh Joshi told reporters.

The Minister further urged the media to not assume conclusions and let the police do their work. "I'm with truth throughout my life".

A case of rape has been registered against the son of a key Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in New Delhi. The survivor is a 24-year-old resident of Jaipur, who has alleged that Rohit Joshi raped her several times between January 8 last year and April 17 after intoxicating her and also promised to marry her. According to the woman, Joshi allegedly made explicit videos of her and threatened to kill her if she made the matter public.

The young lady has registered an FIR at Sadar police station in Delhi, claiming that Rohit Joshi raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marrying her. When she informed Joshi that she is pregnant with his child, she was forced to abort the baby, she alleged. The woman who became friends with Rohit Joshi on Facebook alleged that her life was in danger in Rajasthan, which was why she decided to lodge the complaint in the national capital.

