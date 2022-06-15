'Delhi Police Behaving Like Private Army Of BJP', Says Kharge As Congress Defies Sec 144

Leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the police in the national capital is behaving like a private army of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also stated that police forcefully entering the headquarters of Congress is a blot on the democratic system of the nation. He also told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of the country are "watching their fascism".

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "Delhi Police is behaving like the private army of the BJP. Forcibly entering the HQ of India's oldest party is a blot on the democratic system of the nation. The PM & HM should remember that people are India are watching their fascism against the people of India."

Congress intensifies protest; set tyres ablaze outside ED office

With Enforcement Directorate calling Rahul Gandhi for the third consecutive day for questioning in the National Herald money laundering case, Congress workers were seen displaying their 'show of strength' on the streets of Delhi and other cities on Wednesday.

The protestors even turned violent in the national capital, opening clashing with police and setting tyres ablaze outside the ED office leading to thick black smog.

At the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road, the grand old party violence Section 144 of the CrPC, gathering in large numbers and lying down on the streets to mark their 'dharna'. The police attempted to disperse the crowd as several leaders turned unruly and resisted police action.

According to police, many party workers threw barricades at police near the AICC office. "But police didn't go inside the AICC office & use lathi charge. Police are not using any force. We will appeal to them to coordinate with us," said SP Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Hooda also informed that about 150 Congress workers have been detained. "We had communicated to Congress in writing last night that no gathering should be conducted around ED office & on Akbar Road with Section 144 imposed. When some workers didn't agree to our appeal today also, we detained them. In 2.5 days, around 800 people were detained," Police said.