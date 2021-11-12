On Friday, the Delhi Police assured the Delhi High Court that it will not take any coercive action against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma in connection with the phone-tapping case. This came after the Crime Branch asked Sharma to appear before it at 11 am today failing which he could be arrested. On June 3 earlier this year, the HC had granted him interim protection from coercive action until further orders.

Appearing for Gehlot's OSD, senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal urged the court to schedule an early hearing in wake of the police's latest notice. However, the HC highlighted that the police had agreed to not take any coercive action during the previous hearing. It affirmed, "On instructions from Investigating Officer, it is submitted that the order of 3 June has no ambiguity and hence, there seems to be no need for an early hearing". The matter is now scheduled to be heard on January 13. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the complainant.

What is the case against Gehlot's OSD?

An FIR was registered by the Crime Branch on March 25 against Sharma and other persons based on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's complaint. According to the BJP parliamentarian, Gehlot's OSD "illegally" intercepted his telephonic conversations and circulated the same to the media to damage his reputation. He also highlighted that the Rajasthan Additional Secretary (Home) claimed to have not authorized the telephonic interceptions. Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act, Section 72/72A of the Information Technology Act and Sections 120B and 409 of the Indian Penal Code were invoked in the FIR.

The Rajasthan phone-tapping scandal

In July 2020, the Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis after the then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot with a group of supporting MLAs flew to Delhi. Even as Congress accused BJP of horsetrading, two audio recordings surfaced in which MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged middleman Sanjay Jain are purportedly heard talking about a conspiracy to topple the government. Rajasthan Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter.

While Jain was arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat denied that the voice in the tape is theirs. In a bid to assert its dominance, the Gehlot camp managed to secure the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in this plot. After the internal bickering came to an end on August 10 as Congress agreed to address the concerns of his camp by forming a three-member committee, there was no visible progress in this case. Moreover, the party revoked the suspension of Sharma and Singh thereafter.