Delhi Police Denies Nod For Congress' Satyagraha Against ED Summons To Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

In a key development, the Delhi Police denied permission to the Congress party to take out the rally they have been planning for, on June 13, Monday. In a release, the police of the national capital underlined that it has been brought to their notice that the members of the grand old party were planning to march from the Congress Headquarters at 26, Akbari Road to the APJ Abdul Kalam Road-based office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), where former party President Rahul Gandhi is to appear on June 13. His mother and the incumbent party President Sonia Gandhi, who is presently COVID-infected, has been summoned on June 23, in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper- Associated Journals Limited.

"Keeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law & order/VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi District and existing guidelines in compliance of Hon'ble Supreme Court's Order dated 23.07.2018, the said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi District," read the release, printed on the letterhead of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District.

The National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

BJP MP Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

Image: PTI