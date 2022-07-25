Delhi Police Deny Permission For Congress Protest Ahead Of Sonia Gandhi's ED Questioning

A day ahead of Sonia Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning, Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress party and its workers to stage a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi. The Congress president is scheduled to appear before the ED on Tuesday (July 26) for the second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress planned to protest during Sonia's questioning hour that will be conducted by the ED. Citing the law and order situation, Delhi Police has refused to grant permission to the party. However, during the first round when ED quizzed the Congress president on July 21, the party workers staged a protest. Top Congress leaders have also planned to meet in order to evolve the party's strategy ahead of questioning.

#BREAKING | Delhi Police denies permission for Congress protest ahead of Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning.



Watch here-https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/BN9FRStdEE — Republic (@republic) July 25, 2022

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for three hours. In those three hours, sources informed Republic that she was unwell and wasn't able to answer certain questions by the ED officials. In response to certain queries, the leader wasn't able to speak because of throat pain, sources added.

Sources also informed that the Member of Parliament produced multiple documents before the ED, which were deemed unsatisfactory. by the officials

National Herald case

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials said. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

Image: ANI/PTI