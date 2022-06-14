Delhi Police Refutes Congress' 'manhandling' Claims; 'No Such Incident Of Use Of Force'

In the aftermath of the high-voltage drama that erupted in the national capital during Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation, the Delhi Police has issued a statement denying using 'force' against Congress leaders. According to a statement of the Delhi Police, complaints had been received at Tughlak Road police station regarding 'injuries' to Congress leaders and workers during police action. However, no such incident of use of force by police took place, Special CP (L & O) Sagar Preet Hooda stated.

"Some complaints received at PS Tughlak Road regarding injuries to Congress leaders/workers during Police action but no such incident of use of force by Police took place as per our knowledge, no MLC case reported so far," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Spl CP (L & O), Zone-II, Delhi Police.

CP Hooda, however, stated that if there are allegations of manhandling or so during the detention, the same will be diligently looked into for appropriate action.

The Delhi Police has maintained that the district police did not grant permission for the programme in compliance with the Supreme Court of India’s order dated 23.07.2018 and the same had been duly communicated to the AICC. "However, entry of 100 senior leaders and staff of the AICC was allowed in the AICC HQ through Akbar Road and Maulana Azad Road round about whose list was to be provided in advance," it stated.

'We requested protest organizers to hold gathering at Jantar Mantar'

Speaking to reporters on Day 2 of Rahul Gandhi's summons CP Sagar Preet Hooda said, "We haven't used any force. I have read somewhere that it is a suspected hairline fracture. There was a gathering of so many people, so we don't know what kind of condition was there."

"All senior members are respected and honourable to us. We are a law enforcement agency. But law is same for all, and they should respect that. When Section 144 is invoked, organisers have been told there is no permission, then same should have been conveyed to senior functionaries," he remarked.

He also added that the police had made arrangements for today and were 'fully prepared'. "We have requested the protest organizers to hold gatherings at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar. We detained 449 people yesterday, who were later released," he said.

Police attacked KC Venugopal; broke Chidambaram’s rib: Congress

This statement comes in response to the explosive allegations levelled by Congress General-Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. Releasing a video message on Monday night, Surjewala claimed that a 'murderous attack' had been unleashed by the Delhi Police against General-Secretary KC Venugopal, while Congress leader Pramod Tiwari was 'thrown on the road' and suffered a head injury. In another massive claim, Surjewala alleged that the police had 'manhandled' former Union Minister P Chidambaram to the extent that his ribs were broken.

“Atrocities of Delhi police and Modi government have not stopped. They have made a murderous attack on AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal and have mercilessly beaten up Delhi in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil with lathis.

“See the atrocities of Delhi police that former Home Minister and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was also roughed up and his rib was broken and his spectacles were found broken on the road outside AICC office,” Surjewala alleged in a video message.

P Chidambaram had taken to his Twitter to issue a clarification saying that his doctors suspected a hairline crack.

When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!



Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days



I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 13, 2022

Around 459 Congress workers and leaders, including 26 MPs and 5 MLAs, protesting against Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED, were detained during the course of the day. Rahul Gandhi underwent an 8-hour interrogation in the National Herald money laundering case on Monday. The Wayanad MP has been summoned for a second day and will appear before the ED today at 11 AM.