Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Violent Clashes At MCD House; Investigation Underway

The Delhi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with clashes that broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors on Friday, February 24 at Delhi Civic Centre.

Several AAP and BJP ward councillors have been severely injured in the clash. Some of the woman councillors also indulged in the fight with their colleagues in the Civic Centre. Videos from inside the house showed councillors pushing, kicking and punching each other. Female members, too, were seen indulging in fistcuffs and pulling the hair of their rivals.

According to sources, Delhi police has now registered a case under Section 160 (Punishment for committing affray- violent behaviour in public places) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the councillors of both parties. Further investigation to identify the main accused in the case is underway.

Why did rival councillors clash at Delhi Civic Centre?

The Delhi Civic Centre witnessed massive chaos, ruckus and fistfights following mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare one vote invalid in the six-member Standing Committee elections.

Amid the issue of declaring one vote invalid, mayor Shelly Oberoi, said, "The expert committee of the election commission already made the result on their sheet. When I saw the result sheet, one vote was declared invalid by the EC. When I announced the same before the councillors, the BJP leaders started protesting in the Delhi Civic Centre."

The Delhi High Court on February 25 stayed the re-election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee, which was scheduled to be held on February 27, 2023.

Delhi's top court announced the judgement after a group of BJP councillors moved the court against Delhi Mayor and Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's Standing Committee election on Friday.