Delhi Police Says Absconding AAP Neta Behind Posters Targeting PM Modi Over COVID Vaccines

In the latest development, the Delhi Police informed that an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was involved in the putting up of posters that targeted PM Modi over COVID vaccines that were exported to foreign countries amid the pandemic. The posters targeting PM Modi surfaced in the national capital on Saturday following which arrests were made by the Delhi Police. Providing an update on the case, Delhi Police on Sunday said that AAP member & President of Ward 47 Arvind Gautam was behind the act of such posters being put up and revealed that he was absconding. Delhi Police claimed that it had noticed the walls being defaced with posters targeting PM Modi while they were patrolling during the lockdown and that on interrogation, the suspects had revealed the name of the AAP leader.

Delhi Police says AAP leader behind posters targeting PM Modi

Police while patrolling to enforce Lockdown announced by DDMA, created by GNCTD, noticed walls in several areas being defaced by pasting posters. Accused persons on questioning told an AAP member & President of Ward 47, Arvind Gautam was behind it in Mangolpuri. He is absconding. pic.twitter.com/ACmTHQryZc — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 16, 2021

It is pertinent to point out that Congress has embarked on a social media campaign with '#ArrestMeToo' to target PM Modi and the Centre over COVID vaccine availability in India even as Delhi Police named an AAP leader behind the poster. 25 persons were reportedly arrested for putting up posters in the national capital targeting PM Modi following which Congress resorted to the social media campaign. The grand old party's official Twitter handle including the accounts of its state outfits changed their display picture to the poster that was put up in the national capital targeting PM.

States to get 51 lakh COVID vaccine doses in 3 days

More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs, while nearly 51 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Centre has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses (20,28,09,250) to states and UTs free of cost, it said. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 14, including wastages, is 18,43,67,772 doses, according to data available at 7 pm on Saturday. "More than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,41,478) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces," the ministry said. It said 50,95,640 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by states and UTs within the next three days.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour). The Centre has been supporting the nationwide vaccination drive by providing COVID vaccines free of cost to states and UTs, in addition to several efforts to ramp up its production and supply, the ministry stated. Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from May 1 as part of which the government has opened up inoculation for all aged above 18. Under the Strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre. It would continue to make these doses available to state governments free of cost as was being done earlier.