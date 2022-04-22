As a Communist Party of India (CPI) delegation reached Jahangirpuri on Friday, party general secretary D Raja was stopped by the Delhi Police from meeting those impacted by the anti-encroachment drive. Visuals from the site were accessed by Republic TV where heavy police deployment was witnessed.

The police personnel, along with women officers were seen forming a chain around the site, preventing political leaders from entering the sensitive area. The Opposition has been thronging Jahangirpuri ever since the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched its anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops.

Upon his arrival in Jahangirpuri, D Raja had condemned the demolition of shops and the 'devastation' of the livelihoods of people. Holding Union Home Minister Amit Shah accountable for the 'illegal' bulldozing, the CPI(M) leader stressed the need to maintain communal harmony among people of different faiths.

D Raja remarked, "We are one of the oldest political parties in the country. We know what is our responsibility and we stand for communal harmony. We stand for the unity of people who follow different faiths. Here, some disturbance happened and violence took place. Why was bulldozing ordered? Who should be held responsible for bulldozing? And how did the Delhi Police act? The Delhi Police is directly under the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah. Amit Shah should be held responsible for the illegal bulldozing without following any due process."

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

A political storm erupted on Wednesday after the NDMC launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and bulldozed illegal constructions in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. While the timing of the demolition operation has been questioned, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has asserted that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area made several complaints regarding road blockage and traffic issues. The crackdown on illegal encroachers was not in retaliation to the Shobha Yatra violence, Singh asserted.

After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo and the drive was eventually brought to a halt. "We will follow the SC order and take action accordingly', Singh said after the Supreme Court ordered a status-quo on the demolition drive.