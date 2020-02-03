Delhi Polls: Kapil Mishra Says, 'Rename AAP As Muslim League', Cites 'vote-bank' Politics

Stoking another communal controversy days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP's Kapil Mishra now said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. BJP's candidate for Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra on Monday claimed that the AAP is playing divisive, vote-bank politics to seek votes of the Muslim community. In addition, siding with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kapil Mishra claimed that those against him are backing 'traitors, terrorists, and anti-nationals.' The statement comes at a time when AAP is seeking a ban on Yogi Adityanath over his alleged provocative speeches in Delhi election campaigns.

"AAP should change its name, and it should be the Muslim League. They are doing the same politics as that of the Muslim League. Politics of division, vote-bank politics. Yesterday they said Yogi Adityanath should be banned from campaigning. Who will be scared by Yogi ji? Those who are standing with the anti-nationals, traitors, rioters, and terrorists," he told ANI.

Kapil Mishra added, "Because Yogi has handled rioters. He has stopped riots in Uttar Pradesh through lathi-charge by cops. They want to ban Yogi ji, this means they are with those who are putting Delhi and the country on fire. They are doing vote-bank politics for Muslim votes. They only care about Muslim vote-bank, AAP's new name should be Muslim League." "Aam Aadmi Party should be renamed as Muslim League. Those who patronise Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani, and other terrorists are scared of Yogi Adityanath," Kapil Mishra tweeted.

AAP's Sanjay Singh on Sunday said that the party has lodged a complaint against Yogi Adityanath over his communal speeches and demanded his arrest. "He (Yogi Adityanath) must be arrested for his communal speeches. We have lodged a complaint with the EC."

Kapil Mishra, the former Law Minister in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet, was given a ticket by BJP to contest the election from the Model Town Assembly constituency. On January 23, Mishra posted an extremely controversial tweet, equating the February 8 Delhi Assembly election as a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Moreover, he refused to apologise for his statement and remarked that he was unafraid of speaking the truth. Following his statement, he faced a 48-hour ban and the Delhi Police also filed a FIR in this regard.

Yogi Adityanath Delhi election campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath triggered controversies with his communal, provocative speeches, ranging from Pakistan to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Yogi Adityanath claimed that Delhi needs to have a BJP government in power that promotes all religions. He said, "We are not the ones who obstruct anyone's festival or faith. Everyone should be able to celebrate their festivals, but within the law. But if someone shoots a gun at followers of Shiva, or indulges in rioting, and doesn't listen to words, then he will listen to a bullet."

He claimed that Delhi Chief Minister and BJP's prime contender of the Delhi Assembly polls brings 'biryani' to Shaheen Bagh, a protest site against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Kejriwal likes to feed the protesters in Shaheen Bagh biryani, not to work for the people of Delhi," Yogi Adityanath said. The Uttar Pradesh CM further suggested that his Delhi counterpart was saddened by the abrogation of Article 370, similar to Pakistan. "When the talk is about removing Article 370 from the country, the ones who feel the most pain are Pakistan and Kejriwal," he said.

