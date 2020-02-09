Congress Leader Kirti Azad Cries Foul Over EVMs, Says HM Is Playing 'dirty Games'

Ahead of the Delhi Elections results, Congress leader Kirti Azad on Sunday claimed 'foul play' in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Congress party leader alleged that the Home Minister Amit Shah was involved in "this dirty game."

While interacting with a news agency, Azad said, "Photos and videos of foul play with the EVMs have surfaced. I think that Home Minister Amit Shah is the mastermind of this dirty game." He also pointed out that the figures in the last few polls have not been correct.

"In the exit polls held earlier in Haryana, it was told the Congress would get three seats, but we got 31 seats. Similarly, in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh, we were told the BJP will form the government but Congress came to power. So, I have seen the exit polls failing. I have full confidence the Congress will get a good number of seats in Delhi," he added.

Azad also stated that Manoj Tiwari can do well in politics but he needs to "mature."

Delhi Exit polls

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the Assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that AAP campaigned based on the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

(With ANI inputs)