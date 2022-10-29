Delhi Pollution: BJP Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal As AQI Falls To 'severe' Category

Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas has intensified its efforts to enforce compliance of the public with its directions to curb pollution. This comes as the Delhi AQI fell in the "severe" category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality fell down to "severe" level as the wind speed decreased while Delhi pollution continued to increase. Weak winds were unable to disperse pollutants causing the high accumulation.

Delhi pollution AQI was recorded at 309 on Thursday, which was a slight improvement from Wednesday, but the air quality remained "very poor". However, in NCR, the AQI was 392, which is "severe", the extreme scale of pollution level. News agency ANI Tweeted: "Uttar Pradesh | Air quality dips in the Delhi-NCR; visuals from Noida where the AQI is 392, in the 'very poor' category this morning." In another tweet, the agency noted, "Air quality in 'Very Poor' category across Delhi-NCR. AQI at 355 in Delhi University area, 340 at Mathura road area while 392 in Noida."

Uttar Pradesh | Air quality dips in the Delhi-NCR; visuals from Noida where the AQI is 392, in the 'very poor' category this morning. pic.twitter.com/UgBhF8TR9U — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2022

Air quality in 'Very Poor' category across Delhi-NCR. AQI at 355 in Delhi University area, 340 at Mathura road area while 392 in Noida. pic.twitter.com/QC8yWG7bda — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

BJP Spokesperson, Shehzaad Poonawala, questions AAP

As the Delhi AQI plummets, politics over pollution has risen. BJP spokesperson, Shehzaad Poonawala accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of playing the blame game and finding an escape route instead of providing solutions to curb pollution. Poonawala reinstated that firecrackers are not to be blamed. "Delhi CM Kejriwal blamed Punjab's Pairali/stubble burning for the pollution in Delhi as almost 2000 cases of stubble burning have taken place this year, Punjab's AQI has gone up by 20% this year", added Poonawala. He also said that apart from stubble burning, there were several other reasons for high AQI (like vehicular, industrial pollution, etc.) as per findings of a study conducted by IIT. "However, no steps have been taken to curb those by the Delhi and Punjab governments of AAP," the BJP spokesperson added.

'Severe AQI impacts all aspects of life': Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, in a conversation with ANI, said that poor AQI affects even healthy people and worsens the health of those who are already suffering, "AQI affects all aspects of life." The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change says the Commission is taking all steps to sensitise people regarding the mitigation of pollution. Their Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been invoked on October 5 and October 19.

Image: Representative image/PTI