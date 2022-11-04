Last Updated:

Delhi Pollution News: Air Quality In Delhi Improves Slightly, Yet Overall AQI 'very Poor'

Delhi's poor air quality improved somewhat to the upper end of "Very Poor" on Sunday after being classified as "severe" for three consecutive days this week. AQI in Delhi-NCR reached above 300 in several places.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Delhi
pointer
08:48 IST, November 6th 2022
Layer of haze lingers over Delhi as air quality continues to be 'very poor'

Visuals from Delhi's Akshardham and Mayur Vihar show a layer of haze lingers over the national capital as air quality continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi with the overall AQI at 339 on Sunday morning.

 

pointer
08:35 IST, November 6th 2022
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR; national capital overall AQI in 'very poor' category

After three straight days this week of air quality recorded under the 'severe' category in Delhi, the bad air in the national capital recovered a bit to the upper end of 'Very Poor' on Sunday. Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in the 'Very Poor' category and 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Very Poor' category.

Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'Very Poor' category at 339.

 

pointer
22:52 IST, November 5th 2022
'Only worried about elections': Union Environment Minister slams CM Kejriwal for neglecting air pollution issue

Amid the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey slammed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab for neglecting the responsibility of air pollution in both states. 

According to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Kejriwal is ignoring the pollution as he is busy with upcoming election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"Kejriwal has been ignoring and running away from his responsibility regarding air pollution and is only worried about the Gujarat and Himachal elections," said Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. 

The Union Environment minister further added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should shift his focus from elections towards people's health and the rising pollution in Delhi and Punjab. 

Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "We are all working in coordination with the Government of India, 10 days ago, we discussed with the ministers of NCR and made a plan, we are working continuously with the central government. cooperation of the state government to make this scheme a success." 
 

pointer
22:24 IST, November 5th 2022
Air pollution: Traffic advisory for trucks, cars going from Noida to Delhi

In view of severe air pollution in Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday announced restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, including commercial and private ones, into the national capital from its borders.

While the restrictions on selected category of vehicles will be from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be provided a diverted route for going to their destinations, according to an advisory.

According to the advisory, the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.

"All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida, the advisory stated.

Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited, it added.
 

pointer
21:01 IST, November 5th 2022
Delhi air quality very poor: CPCB

Pollution levels in Delhi were in the very poor category as the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381 on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

However, it improved slightly from severe to very poor as 30 of the 37 monitoring stations recorded the AQI below 400 mark at 6 pm.

Areas that recorded severe AQI are Bawana (406), Jahangirpuri (404), Narela (408), R K Puram (403) and Sonia Vihar (407), according to the CPCB.

The AQI continued to remain in the very poor in Noida (354), Gurugram (353), Faridabad (328), Ghaziabad (315) and Greater Noida (308).
 

pointer
19:37 IST, November 5th 2022
Delhi Pollution sparks meme fest on social media as AQI goes from bad to severe

 

pointer
18:05 IST, November 5th 2022
Divert trucks on peripheral expressways to prevent jams at Delhi borders: Gopal Rai to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital's borders.

With pollution levels in the national capital worsening, the Centre's air quality panel had on Thursday banned the entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones into Delhi. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.
 

pointer
17:07 IST, November 5th 2022
4 out of every 5 families in Delhi-NCR facing pollution-related ailments: Survey

Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey. Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor. 

The survey also found that 80 per cent of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution.  

The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad with 63 per cent of respondents being male.

"Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 per cent have already visited a doctor or a hospital," the survey mentioned.
 

pointer
14:27 IST, November 5th 2022
As Delhi pollution level rises, BJP puts up poster comparing CM Kejriwal with Hitler

A poster comparing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP headquarters as the national capital continues to choke in toxic air. The poster shows images of the AAP chief and Hitler with a statement saying: "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber. Hitler was first."


 

pointer
12:13 IST, November 5th 2022
'Pollution situation in Delhi due to neighbouring states': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has waded into the Delhi pollution row and said that the deterioration in the air quality in the national capital is due to the neighbouring states. "I have worked since 2018 to convince people (in Bihar) that you don't burn (Parali). The pollution situation in Delhi is due to neighbouring states, there is no doubt about it," Nitish Kumar told reporters.

 

pointer
11:48 IST, November 5th 2022
BJP hits out at CM Kejriwal over AAP's failure to control stubble burning in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his failure to control stubble burning in Punjab. Addressing a press briefing over Delhi Pollution, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full-time CM, not one who comes for 2 hours and leaves."

 

pointer
09:34 IST, November 5th 2022
As Delhi chokes in toxic air, tourists decide to leave national capital

Speaking to Republic, one of the tourists in Delhi said, "We have come to Delhi from Gujarat with our kids for a vacation but air quality is very poor here. So, we decided to go back."


 

pointer
09:24 IST, November 5th 2022
Locals in Noida express regret over blame game on stubble burning as AQI remains 'severe' in Delhi-NCR

With Delhi-NCR air quality continuing to remain in the 'severe' category, locals expect regret over the blame game on stubble burning and said the government must devise a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi. 

One of the locals in Noida called the closing of primary schools the short-sightedness of the govt and urged them to look at the primary cause of the pollution.

 

pointer
08:46 IST, November 5th 2022
As air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi, authorities start water spraying roads, trees

As air quality remains in the 'severe' category in Delhi, water is being sprayed on the roads and trees in the national capital's Anand Vihar area to combat the pollution. 
 

 

pointer
08:28 IST, November 5th 2022
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR; AQI currently in 'severe' category

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi and NCR region with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching above 500 in several areas. Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'severe' category at 431.

 

pointer
07:43 IST, November 5th 2022
Thick layer of haze covers Delhi sky as air quality continues to dip

Visuals from Delhi's Anand Vihar show a thick layer of haze covering the Delhi sky as the national capital's air quality continues to dip. 

 

pointer
07:03 IST, November 5th 2022
Delhi schools till class 5 will remain shut from today amid spike in pollution levels

All the primary schools in Delhi will remain shut in Delhi from Today, November 5. Owing to the rise in the pollution levels in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the closure of primary schools and also ordered suspending outdoor activities for classes above the 5th standard.

"Primary classes will be closed from tomorrow (Nov 5) and outdoor activities for classes above the fifth standard will be suspended," CM Kejriwal said on Friday.
 

pointer
23:10 IST, November 4th 2022
'There are certain responsibilities an elected government must exercise': Union Min Hardeep Singh Puri

Speaking on air pollution in the national capital, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Pollution is an issue everywhere, there are certain responsibilities that an elected government has to exercise. They are also there in Punjab, look at the incidents of stubble burning that had gone up in Punjab."

 

pointer
23:00 IST, November 4th 2022
Delhi pollution: Violation of vehicles ban to attract Rs 20,000 fine

Violation of the Delhi government's ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000, a senior official said Friday. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.

Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.

pointer
21:53 IST, November 4th 2022
Primary schools shut; WFH for 50% govt staff as Delhi grapples with 'severe' pollution

Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.

Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences. Over the last few days, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have traded barbs over the increase in stubble burning in Punjab.

pointer
20:12 IST, November 4th 2022
Delhi schools to be closed for primary classes as thick smog blankets city

 As Delhi reeled under "severe" pollution, the Delhi government on Friday announced that physical classes for primary grades in the national capital will remain shut from Saturday till further orders while outdoor activities will be curtailed for senior grades. While parents breathed a sigh of relief, several schools and academicians expressed concern over learning losses due to the frequent closure of schools -- earlier in view of the Covid pandemic and now because of deteriorating air quality. Experts suggested that the government should rejig vacation schedule as pollution turns severe every winter.

pointer
19:53 IST, November 4th 2022
Air purifier sales surge as Delhi grapples with 'severe' pollution

Once a luxury product, air purifiers have increasingly become a necessity as sales surge amid a rise in Delhi's pollution levels that are now just a notch below the "Severe Plus" category. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 426 at 9.30 am on Friday. An AQI of above 400 is considered "Severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 450 at 4 pm, just a notch below the "Severe Plus" category.

pointer
19:07 IST, November 4th 2022
'Pollution on, Kejriwal gone': Congress demands CM's resignation over Delhi air quality

 The Congress on Friday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the hazardous pollution levels in Delhi and also sought a blueprint in the next 15 days on how to improve the air quality. Thick smog blanketed Delhi on Friday as the air quality remained in the 'severe' zone for the second consecutive day, primarily due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and raging farm fires in Punjab.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Delhi must be the only city in the world where schools and offices are shut because of pollution. "Past 8 yrs, Delhi Govt couldn't determine the cause of pollution nor could they make a policy to prevent it? While Delhi gasps for air, the CM & PM are breathing elections," Kharge tweeted.

pointer
18:20 IST, November 4th 2022
Thick layer of smog envelops Delhi and neighbouring areas

 

pointer
17:32 IST, November 4th 2022
'Politicians have never done anything, the only solution is us': Nav Yuvak Dal National president

Politicians have never done anything, the only solution is us: Bharat Katyayan, National President, Nav Yuvak Dal

 

pointer
16:47 IST, November 4th 2022
Stubble burning continues in fields of Amritsar

Amid severe Air Pollution gripping Delhi and parts of northern India, stubble burning continues in fields of Amritsar.

 

pointer
15:44 IST, November 4th 2022
As Delhi chokes on hazardous air, senior Supreme Court lawyer Aryama Sundaram speaks to Republic.

As Delhi chokes on hazardous air, senior Supreme Court lawyer Aryama Sundaram speaks to Republic.

 

pointer
15:34 IST, November 4th 2022
How are you affected by Delhi Air Emergency?

 

pointer
15:14 IST, November 4th 2022
'State and centre must act together and stop blame game': says former ASG to Republic

"Unabated illegal construction works must stop. Why don't we reduce import duties on electric cars? State and centre must act together and stop blamegame for the interest of common man," said Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic. 

 

pointer
15:11 IST, November 4th 2022
'Clean air and clean water is our right': says former ASG Sidharth Luthra

"Clean air and clean water is our right. We can't have a situation where Govts play blamegame. it is time for accountibility. It is a case of criminal culpability," said Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic. 

 

COMMENT