Delhi Pollution News: Air Quality In Delhi Improves Slightly, Yet Overall AQI 'very Poor'

Quick links:
Visuals from Delhi's Akshardham and Mayur Vihar show a layer of haze lingers over the national capital as air quality continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi with the overall AQI at 339 on Sunday morning.
#WATCH | A layer of haze lingers over Delhi as air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'Very Poor' category with the AQI at 339 this morning.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Visuals from Akshardham and Mayur Vihar. pic.twitter.com/KESdZ1deGv
After three straight days this week of air quality recorded under the 'severe' category in Delhi, the bad air in the national capital recovered a bit to the upper end of 'Very Poor' on Sunday. Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in the 'Very Poor' category and 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'Very Poor' category at 339.
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) in 'Very Poor' category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.
Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Very Poor' category at 339 pic.twitter.com/M2fKfjLuiC
Amid the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey slammed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab for neglecting the responsibility of air pollution in both states.
According to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Kejriwal is ignoring the pollution as he is busy with upcoming election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
"Kejriwal has been ignoring and running away from his responsibility regarding air pollution and is only worried about the Gujarat and Himachal elections," said Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.
The Union Environment minister further added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should shift his focus from elections towards people's health and the rising pollution in Delhi and Punjab.
Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "We are all working in coordination with the Government of India, 10 days ago, we discussed with the ministers of NCR and made a plan, we are working continuously with the central government. cooperation of the state government to make this scheme a success."
In view of severe air pollution in Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday announced restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, including commercial and private ones, into the national capital from its borders.
While the restrictions on selected category of vehicles will be from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be provided a diverted route for going to their destinations, according to an advisory.
According to the advisory, the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.
"All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida, the advisory stated.
Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited, it added.
Pollution levels in Delhi were in the very poor category as the 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381 on Saturday, the Central Pollution Control Board said.
However, it improved slightly from severe to very poor as 30 of the 37 monitoring stations recorded the AQI below 400 mark at 6 pm.
Areas that recorded severe AQI are Bawana (406), Jahangirpuri (404), Narela (408), R K Puram (403) and Sonia Vihar (407), according to the CPCB.
The AQI continued to remain in the very poor in Noida (354), Gurugram (353), Faridabad (328), Ghaziabad (315) and Greater Noida (308).
He flew through Delhi.#DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/jGwrKwwFHr— Phoenix The FireBird (@Andec_Tanker) November 5, 2022
Hazards of electing a wrong Govt#DelhiAirPollution #DELHIPOLLUTION pic.twitter.com/g8FIUigpaK— Political Diary (@politic002) November 5, 2022
#DelhiAirPollution #DELHIPOLLUTION meme pic.twitter.com/5CxwbLiGOV— Keshav Jha 🚩🇮🇳 // HBD Kohli Ji 🥳 (@Keshaveditz27) November 4, 2022
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital's borders.
With pollution levels in the national capital worsening, the Centre's air quality panel had on Thursday banned the entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones into Delhi. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.
Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to have experienced pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks, according to a survey. Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the total 19,000 people surveyed by LocalCircles have already visited a doctor.
The survey also found that 80 per cent of the surveyed families have at least one member who is experiencing some kind of respiratory problem due to air pollution.
The responses were sought from the residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad with 63 per cent of respondents being male.
"Four in five Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) families surveyed have someone experiencing pollution-related ailments: 18 per cent have already visited a doctor or a hospital," the survey mentioned.
A poster comparing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP headquarters as the national capital continues to choke in toxic air. The poster shows images of the AAP chief and Hitler with a statement saying: "Kejriwal is the second ruler who converted his city into a gas chamber. Hitler was first."
A poster comparing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Adolf Hitler was put up by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga outside Delhi BJP HQs— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022
"He turned Delhi into a gas chamber. People are dying of pollution but he is on political tourism," says Bagga pic.twitter.com/fb8zbayvW6
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has waded into the Delhi pollution row and said that the deterioration in the air quality in the national capital is due to the neighbouring states. "I have worked since 2018 to convince people (in Bihar) that you don't burn (Parali). The pollution situation in Delhi is due to neighbouring states, there is no doubt about it," Nitish Kumar told reporters.
मैंने 2018 से ही लोगों(बिहार में) को समझाने का काम किया है कि आप मत जलाइए(पराली)। दिल्ली में प्रदूषण की जो स्थिति है वो पड़ोसी राज्यों के कारण है, इसमें कोई शक नहीं है: प्रदूषण पर बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतिश कुमार, पटना pic.twitter.com/3TtaaRggfi— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 5, 2022
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his failure to control stubble burning in Punjab. Addressing a press briefing over Delhi Pollution, BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full-time CM, not one who comes for 2 hours and leaves."
#DelhiAirEmergency | Arvind Kejriwal has no time for Delhi. We need a full time CM and not who comes for 2 hours and leaves: BJP launches attack on CM Kejriwal over its failure to control stubble burning - https://t.co/xXdHoneGn0 pic.twitter.com/DpooPM2fqT— Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022
Speaking to Republic, one of the tourists in Delhi said, "We have come to Delhi from Gujarat with our kids for a vacation but air quality is very poor here. So, we decided to go back."
#LIVE | We have come to Delhi from Gujarat with our kids for a vacation but air quality is very poor here; so, we decided to go back: A tourist speaks to Republic as Delhi chokes in toxic air. Watch here - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/dvLRj1ZRIb— Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022
With Delhi-NCR air quality continuing to remain in the 'severe' category, locals expect regret over the blame game on stubble burning and said the government must devise a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi.
#LIVE | Govt must come up with a solution to the worsening pollution situation in Delhi. People are suffering a lot: Locals regret political blamegame over stubble burning as AQI remains in 'severe' category - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/X8R1XIEMCM— Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022
One of the locals in Noida called the closing of primary schools the short-sightedness of the govt and urged them to look at the primary cause of the pollution.
#LIVE | Closing primary schools is the short-sightedness of the govt. Important is to look for the real cause first and that is stubble burning: A Noida local speaks to Republic as capital and adjacent areas breathe 'severe' category air - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/VRl83Ipa2x— Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022
As air quality remains in the 'severe' category in Delhi, water is being sprayed on the roads and trees in the national capital's Anand Vihar area to combat the pollution.
Air quality continues to dip in Delhi and NCR region with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching above 500 in several areas. Delhi's overall AQI is currently in the 'severe' category at 431.
#LIVE | Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR. AQI presently at 529 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 478 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Severe' category & 534 near Dhirpur in 'Severe' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently in 'Severe' category at 431 - https://t.co/JmK8kysYkm pic.twitter.com/eD6ihUHsMn— Republic (@republic) November 5, 2022
Visuals from Delhi's Anand Vihar show a thick layer of haze covering the Delhi sky as the national capital's air quality continues to dip.
As a thick layer of haze covers the Delhi sky, the national capital reels under 'Severe' air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 currently.— ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022
(Visuals from Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/gEF2PFQMPb
All the primary schools in Delhi will remain shut in Delhi from Today, November 5. Owing to the rise in the pollution levels in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the closure of primary schools and also ordered suspending outdoor activities for classes above the 5th standard.
"Primary classes will be closed from tomorrow (Nov 5) and outdoor activities for classes above the fifth standard will be suspended," CM Kejriwal said on Friday.
Speaking on air pollution in the national capital, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Pollution is an issue everywhere, there are certain responsibilities that an elected government has to exercise. They are also there in Punjab, look at the incidents of stubble burning that had gone up in Punjab."
Violation of the Delhi government's ban on plying of certain vehicles owing to the rise in pollution will attract a penalty of Rs 20,000, a senior official said Friday. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.
Delhi government has decided to implement the anti-pollution curbs recommended by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles.
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.
Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot, with stubble burning accounting for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences. Over the last few days, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have traded barbs over the increase in stubble burning in Punjab.
As Delhi reeled under "severe" pollution, the Delhi government on Friday announced that physical classes for primary grades in the national capital will remain shut from Saturday till further orders while outdoor activities will be curtailed for senior grades. While parents breathed a sigh of relief, several schools and academicians expressed concern over learning losses due to the frequent closure of schools -- earlier in view of the Covid pandemic and now because of deteriorating air quality. Experts suggested that the government should rejig vacation schedule as pollution turns severe every winter.
Once a luxury product, air purifiers have increasingly become a necessity as sales surge amid a rise in Delhi's pollution levels that are now just a notch below the "Severe Plus" category. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 426 at 9.30 am on Friday. An AQI of above 400 is considered "Severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 450 at 4 pm, just a notch below the "Severe Plus" category.
The Congress on Friday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the hazardous pollution levels in Delhi and also sought a blueprint in the next 15 days on how to improve the air quality. Thick smog blanketed Delhi on Friday as the air quality remained in the 'severe' zone for the second consecutive day, primarily due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and raging farm fires in Punjab.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Delhi must be the only city in the world where schools and offices are shut because of pollution. "Past 8 yrs, Delhi Govt couldn't determine the cause of pollution nor could they make a policy to prevent it? While Delhi gasps for air, the CM & PM are breathing elections," Kharge tweeted.
#WATCH | A thick layer of smog envelops Delhi and neighbouring areas amid worsening #AirPollution. Air quality in 'Severe' category.— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022
Visuals from Akshardham temple. pic.twitter.com/INtD3qIba9
Politicians have never done anything, the only solution is us: Bharat Katyayan, National President, Nav Yuvak Dal
#DelhiAirEmergency | Politicians have never done anything, the only solution is us: Bharat Katyayan, National President, Nav Yuvak Dal— Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022
All lines on the Republic Desk are now open. WhatsApp your experience on - 7304434381
Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/J7N7syYS08
Amid severe Air Pollution gripping Delhi and parts of northern India, stubble burning continues in fields of Amritsar.
Punjab | Amid severe #AirPollution gripping Delhi and parts of northern India, stubble burning continues in fields of Amritsar pic.twitter.com/O8uDBAYNzP— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022
As Delhi chokes on hazardous air, senior Supreme Court lawyer Aryama Sundaram speaks to Republic.
How are you affected by the #DelhiAirEmergency? WhatsApp us on 7304434381, send us 30-second videos narrating its impact on you, and tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/RdB4eGnQvw— Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022
"Unabated illegal construction works must stop. Why don't we reduce import duties on electric cars? State and centre must act together and stop blamegame for the interest of common man," said Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic.
#DelhiAirEmergency | Unabated illegal construction works must stop. Why don't we reduce import duties on electric cars? State and centre must act together and stop blamegame for the interest of common man: Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic -https://t.co/h3REmH7vFD pic.twitter.com/ScXBOWGm8Z— Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022
"Clean air and clean water is our right. We can't have a situation where Govts play blamegame. it is time for accountibility. It is a case of criminal culpability," said Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic.
#LIVE | Clean air & clean water is our right. We can't have a situation where Govts play blamegame. it is time for accountibility. It is a case of criminal culpability: Sidharth Luthra, former ASG speaks to Republic - https://t.co/h3REmH7vFD pic.twitter.com/innLxBVwIv— Republic (@republic) November 4, 2022