Delhi Pollution News: Air Quality In Delhi Improves Slightly, Yet Overall AQI 'very Poor'

Amid the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey slammed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab for neglecting the responsibility of air pollution in both states.

According to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Kejriwal is ignoring the pollution as he is busy with upcoming election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"Kejriwal has been ignoring and running away from his responsibility regarding air pollution and is only worried about the Gujarat and Himachal elections," said Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The Union Environment minister further added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should shift his focus from elections towards people's health and the rising pollution in Delhi and Punjab.

Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "We are all working in coordination with the Government of India, 10 days ago, we discussed with the ministers of NCR and made a plan, we are working continuously with the central government. cooperation of the state government to make this scheme a success."

