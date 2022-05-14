Delhi: Ranas Recite Hanuman Chalisa; Vow To Fight Against Maha CM's 'Lanka Of Corruption'

The Rana duo as promised began their Padyatra and recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Old Hanuman temple in New Delhi on Saturday. With heavy police force, independent MP Navneet Rana and independent MLA Ravi Rana started their march along with their followers towards Old Hanuman Temple in Delhi. After reaching the Temple, the Rana duo started reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and those who accompanied them also echoed "Jai Shree Ram" chants after Hanuman Chalisa was recited.

After reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the Old Hanuman temple in Delhi, Navneet Rana said, "Now I will fight against corruption. Uddhav Thackeray is having a Lanka of corruption in Maharashtra. Now a war will begin against this Lanka. Uddhav Thackeray is against Hindutva. If he has left some Hindu ideology left, he will begin his rally with Hanuman Chalisa. Uddhav Thackeray is working with BMC for a very long time and he is involved in corruption. Until and unless I expose this, I will not quit."

Earlier, Navneet Rana spoke to Republic about her Padtyatra, "No one can stop me from reciting Hanuman Chalisa. We will fight against Uddhav Government. I was tortured for 14 days. It is not a crime to recite Hanuman Chalisa. I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to contest the election against me." She further said, "Shiv Sena has now become Congress Sena. Supporters of Hindutva are now with PM Modi, Shiv Sena have forgotten Hindutava."

Whereas her husband Ravi Rana said, "Uddhav Thackeray put sedition charges on those who wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa and put them in jail, whereas they welcome those who put flowers at the tomb of Aurangzeb. Today we will begin our evening meeting after reciting Hanuman Chalisa." Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be holding a public meeting today, May 14.

Ranas announced reciting of Hanuman Chalisa

Earlier on Wednesday, Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana announced that they would be conducting a maha aarti at Delhi's Old Hanuman temple on May 14, the same day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to hold a public meeting. The announcement came amid their ongoing tussle with the Shiv Sena, ever since they were arrested over their Hanuman Chalisa dare late last month.

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana walked out of jail on May 5, after being slapped with sedition charges for wanting to recite the religious hymn outside CM Thackeray's family residence Matoshree in Mumbai. After being released, the Amravati MP was taken to Lilavati hospital from Byculla jail due to her spondylitis. The couple has accused the Maharashtra government of 'misusing power' and also alleged ill-treatment in jail. They are required to reply to a notice from the Mumbai Sessions Court where the Mumbai Police has filed a petition seeking their re-arrest for allegedly violating the terms of their bail by speaking to the media about matters concerning their case