AAP's Atishi Marlena Accuses BJP Of Playing A 'major Role' In Delhi Violence

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena on Monday alleged that the BJP had created situations that led to the rampant violence in the national capital recently. She further accused BJP leader Kapil Mishra of making hate speeches that instigated the violence.

The AAP MLA said, "If you look at the entire violence, for the past two months, Delhi had become a 'barood ka dher' (powder keg) and the BJP had a major role to play. BJP leaders made hate speeches and wanted to polarise people to make it a Hindu versus Muslim situation." She further added, "When you create a volatile situation, you cannot control where a flare-up is going to take place. The BJP created a situation so that a riot becomes possible. The Centre should have acted quickly to control the violence."

Atishi blames Delhi Police

The AAP leader further blamed the Delhi Police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry said that their negligence allowed the riots to continue for three days. She said, "For 48 hours, the Delhi police could not control the riots. So why was the Army not called in? Whether the Delhi police allowed the violence to happen is difficult to say because, as you can see, a lot of policemen also got injured."

On CM Kejriwal's 'silence'

Speaking about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "silence" on the Home Ministry during the riots, the AAP leader said, "When there is a situation of violence, Arvind Kejriwal is not just the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party but also chief minister of Delhi. So his responsibility is also that the situation stabilises." She further added that the AAP would not do anything to make the situation more volatile.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces were called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police has filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given the Centre a deadline till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

On Tuesday, as tensions ran high in the national capital, Arun Modern Senior Secondary School situated in North East Delhi's Brijpuri area was burned down by a mob - fortunately, no students or staff were present at the premises. Similarly, Rajdhani Public School and DPR school in Shiv Vihar met with the same fate, where gates have been damaged, furniture burned, school books and bags burned, windows and doors damaged. CBSE has postponed board exams in the area scheduled till February 29.

(With PTI Inputs)