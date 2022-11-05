Delhi Riots Case 2020: Court Frames Murder Charges Against Ex-AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain

Six months after framing of charges of conspiracy were ordered against former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain and five others in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, the Delhi Court on Saturday, November 5, framed attempt to murder charges against Tahir and 7 others in the case for causing gunshot injury to Ajay Goswami.

The court said, "All accused indulged in targeting Hindus, acts were prejudicial to harmony between Muslims and Hindus. A number of persons assembled at and around the house of Tahir Hussain. Some of them were equipped with firing weapons. Acid, Petrol bombs were also arranged by accumulating materials in the home of Tahir Hussain."

"You all accused persons made statements in public to other members of the unlawful assembly, of which you all the MEMBERS, so as to teach a lesson and not to leave persons from the Hindu community and thereby you all accused persons committed an offence punishable under section 505 of IPC and within my cognizance. I thereby direct you all be tried by this court for the aforesaid charges," the Delhi Court added.

In the month of May this year, the Delhi court observed that the accused Tahir Hussain (former AAP leader) was not only a mere conspirator but an active rioter as well in the violent clashes. Apart from being charged with the offence of conspiracy, he is liable to be charged with rioting, and arson. It was also observed that Tahir was not only a mute spectator but was also taking an active part in the riots and instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly to teach lessons to the persons belonging to other communities.

2020 Delhi riots

On February 24, 2020, communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters went out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Former AAP leader Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused. Hussain also faces charges of involvement in the brutal murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, during the communal riots that broke out in Northeast Delhi. After his arrest on March 5, 2020, the police sought his custody in multiple cases pertaining to the riots, which claimed the lives of 53 individuals and left hundreds injured. He was booked under Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence or giving false information), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping).