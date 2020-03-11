Delhi Riots Debate In LS: BJP's Lekhi Defends Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma & Kapil Mishra

On Wednesday, the Budget Session in the Parliament resumed after the Holi break and the Opposition continued to raise the issue of the Delhi riots. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Home Minister should answer as to how violence continued for three days in Delhi. In response, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the Opposition is defending minority vote bank politics and has forgotten about Sharjeel Imam and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. She also defended Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

'Riots began because of anti-CAA protests in JNU'

She said, "Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were blamed for Delhi violence. Anurag and Verma made comments on January 20 and January 28 respectively, while the violence started on February 23. Kapil Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Tahir Hussain." She added that the riots began because of the anti-CAA protests in JNU. Lekhi also said that the violence in North East Delhi was controlled by the party in 36 hours. Meanwhile, the Speaker cautioned her to not name any religion or community.

Meenakshi Lekhi,BJP in Lok Sabha on #DelhiViolence: Log toot jaate hain ghar banane ko aur tum taras nahi khaate ho bastiyan jalane ko. Some people have history of setting things ablaze. I have data which shows who was responsible whenever violence incidents took place in country pic.twitter.com/3QbOUpVBmV — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement on the Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha at 6 pm. The Lok Sabha is discussing the Delhi riots under Rule 193 of the house proceedings which means there will be no voting after the debate. The Congress had long been pressing for the discussion and disrupted the House's functioning but the government had maintained that they will only discuss the issue after Holi.

This will be the first time that the Union Home Minister would give an official statement on the violence that rocked the national capital from February 23 to February 26 in which at least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries

