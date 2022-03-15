Delhi Riots: Ex-Cong Councillor Ishrat Jahan Gets Bail In UAPA Case - A 1st By Trial Court

In a major relief for ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, a Karkadooma court on Monday, granted her bail in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case of the 2020 Delhi riots. Delhi additional sessions court judge Amitabh Rawat granted her bail stating that she was 'neither physically present in Northeast Delhi during riots nor was a part of any group' involved in the riots. Jahan - who has been in jail since February 2020 - is the first person to be granted bail in a UAPA case by a trial court.

Earlier, Jahan had been granted bail in the case against her for inciting a crowd with her speech at an anti-CAA rally in Delhi's Khureji Khas. Jahan has been charged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act. Jahan had been protesting at Khureji Khas since January 13 and was arrested on February 29. Apart from Jahan, activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and Faizan Khan have been granted bail in the UAPA case by Delhi High Court.

Delhi police have filed charge sheets naming Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy' - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020. Delhi police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan as the main accused for allegedly planning the riots to 'distract attention from Donald Trump's visit', under the UAPA act. The above-mentioned accused have been charged under several sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and several sections of IPC including - rioting, murder, criminal conspiracy which has a maximum sentence of the death penalty.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 400. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots. Two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into all FIRs.