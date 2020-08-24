After Bloomsbury Caves To Liberal Lobby, Garuda To Publish 'Delhi Riots 2020' Book

A day after Bloomsbury India withdrew the publication of the book "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story", Garuda Prakashan on Sunday announced that it would be publishing the book instead. Publisher Bloomsbury had decided it wouldn't be publishing the book on the Delhi riots after the book launch had included BJP leader Kapil Mishra and ensuingly garnered opposition online from certain quarters.

Garuda Prakashan to publish 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story'

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Garuda Prakashan stated that the book will be published in English and Hindi. In addition, the publishing house has also initiated pre-buy links for those looking forward to purchasing the book.

Announcement:

It's official now: @GarudaPrakashan is going to bring the book of @advmonikaarora ji, #DelhiRiotsUntoldStory in English and Hindi both.

Pre-buy links will be shared with you soon.

Keep following us!

Thank you all for putting your trust in Garuda. — Garuda (@GarudaPrakashan) August 23, 2020

We are humbled by the outpouring of support for the authors of "Delhi Untold Story - 2020" and for Garuda Prakashan. We announce that "Delhi Untold Story - 2020" is now available for "PRE-ORDER". In both Hindi/English.



Pre-order HERE: https://t.co/mcKUyAaTMv



1+ — Garuda (@GarudaPrakashan) August 23, 2020

READ: Bloomsbury India Withdraws 'Delhi Riots 2020' Book Facing Online Ire; BJP MP Slams Move

Sankrant Sanu, the CEO of Garuda Prakashan, stated that the publishing house is committed to the authentic narrative of Indian history.

"Garuda Prakashan is committed to an authentic narrative of Indian history - both ancient and contemporary. It is sad to see that other publishers are being driven by extraneous events rather than the content of the book. We support eminent authors of the book to bring out the true picture of Delhi riots," said Sankrant Sanu.

Meanwhile, Bloomsbury in its statement said that the book launch was being organised without its knowledge. Bloomsbury also added that even as it is committed to freedom of speech, it has a 'deep sense of responsibility towards society' Even so, the virtual pre-publication launch event proceeded as scheduled with Kapil Mishra in attendance among other guests. On the other hand, the authors of "Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story" have claimed that Bloomsbury was being pressurised by few international authors and social activists.

READ: Cong's Singhvi Backs Delhi Riots Book Cancellation; Bloomsbury Faces Ire For Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Riots 2020

Severe clashes erupted in many areas in Delhi between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both sides resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after protests similar to Shaheen Bagh emerged in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation further deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot where houses, shops, and buses were being burnt. Over 53 people were killed and 400 were injured in the riots. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar are among the worst-affected areas.

Delhi police have filed at least 111 chargesheets thus far in connection with the riots, naming 650 people - including Shahrukh Pathan, ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi. Reports state that Delhi police has told the Delhi High Court that the FIRs registered in connection with the north-east Delhi riot are sensitive and hence have not been uploaded on their official website. Two SITs constituted by the Crime Branch are probing into all FIRs.

READ: Anupam Kher Reacts To 'Delhi Riots 2020' Book Row, Says 'mafia Threats Scared Publishers'

(With PTI Inputs)