Delhi Riots Hate Speech: HC Seeks Response From Gandhis, Kejriwal On Pleas To Implead Them

In a significant development in the cases pertaining to the Delhi Riots, the High Court on Monday sought a response from several political leaders including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over a plea to implead them as parties to proceedings seeking FIR and investigation against them for allegedly delivering hate speeches which led to violence in February 2020 in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A division bench of the High Court presided over by Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to all the proposed respondents and had sought their response over the impleadment application and has now fixed the matter for hearing on March 22.

'We are on the clock,' says Supreme Court

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking several prayers including an independent probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the cases concerning the violence that broke out in the national capital in February 2020. Two impleadment applications have been filed in the batch of petitions, one is filed by petitioner Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq who has sought FIR for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma, while the other has been filed by Lawyers Voice which has sought the registration of hate speech FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

The court had on the earlier date, granted time to petitioners’ advocates for filing of applications for adding certain political leaders as parties to the pleas alleging that they delivered hate speeches which led to the 2020 violence. The batch of pleas also sought other reliefs, which include setting up an SIT, FIRs against police officers who were allegedly involved in the violence, and disclosure of persons arrested and detained.

The Delhi Police, in its response to the said petitions, has already stated that three SITs under the Crime Branch have already been constituted in order to probe the cases concerning the Delhi riots. It was further informed by the city police that until now, there is no evidence showing the involvement of police officials.

The pleas, which were earlier heard by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh, have now been transferred to a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anoop Kumar Mendiratta through an administrative order of January 28. The high court noted that the Supreme Court, in an order on December 17, 2021, has asked it to dispose of expeditiously, preferably within three months, a plea seeking registration of FIR against some politicians for their alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the riots in north-east Delhi last year.

"We are on a clock. Their (Supreme Court) wishes are commands for us. The intent is to dispose of the matter expeditiously," Justice Mridul had responded on the earlier hearing when Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi said that the apex court has not put the high court to clock.