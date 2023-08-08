Delhi Services Bill: Here Is What Happened In Lok Sabha On August 3

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing the Delhi Services Ordinance in the national capital was eventually passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid a series of ruckus and chaos in the house. The bill, which managed to cross the Upper House obstacle, will now replace the Ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Earlier, the bill passed the Lok Sabha test on August 3, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possesses a clear majority.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the voting on the bill took a controversial turn, when it was alleged that AAP MP Raghav Chadha practiced forgery, while moving a motion against the bill in the name of a few of the members without their consent. As the controversy escalated the Deputy Chairman announced that an inquiry into the matter will be conducted.

Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Amid all the controversies and chaos, let us recall the incidents that took place in the Lok Sabha on August 3 during the voting for the bill.