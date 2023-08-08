Last Updated:

Delhi Services Bill: Here Is What Happened In Lok Sabha On August 3

The Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possesses a clear majority. 

| Written By
Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Services Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on August 3 by voice vote | Image: Representational/ PTI


The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing the Delhi Services Ordinance in the national capital was eventually passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid a series of ruckus and chaos in the house. The bill, which managed to cross the Upper House obstacle, will now replace the Ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Earlier, the bill passed the Lok Sabha test on August 3, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possesses a clear majority. 

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings during the voting on the bill took a controversial turn, when it was alleged that AAP MP Raghav Chadha practiced forgery, while moving a motion against the bill in the name of a few of the members without their consent. As the controversy escalated the Deputy Chairman announced that an inquiry into the matter will be conducted. 

Bill was passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Amid all the controversies and chaos, let us recall the incidents that took place in the Lok Sabha on August 3 during the voting for the bill.

  • In the lower house, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys a clear majority, the bill was passed by voice vote amid a walkout from most of the opposition’s leaders. 
  • However, nearly a four-hour long debate was conducted in the Lok Sabha before the bill was passed, during which Union Home Minister Amit Shah replied to each of the objections and questions raised by the opposition leaders. 
  • The AAP with support of the Congress and other opposition parties opposed the bill in the lower house leading to a short ruckus in the House. 
  • Amit Shah slammed Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for opposing the Ordinance in Delhi, saying, “The AAP was objecting to the bill as it wanted to control the vigilance and hide the ‘truth’ behind the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.”
  • AAP’s only Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku got suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire monsoon session for throwing papers at the Chair following a resolution, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad to Speaker Om Birla seeking approval. 
  • As the voting was about to commence on August 3 in Lok Sabha, the opposition leaders staged a walk out from the House. 
  • Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the issue was all about snatching the rights of an elected government but Amit Shah made an election speech in the Parliament.
  • Amit Shah said that the services have always been with the central government. 
  • Amit Shah attacked the Opposition, saying, “They are not worried about the democracy or the people of this country, they are only worried about their alliance I.N.D.I.A. The nation is watching your double standards.” 
  • The bill replaces the Ordinance, which was brought by the central government in May this year. It overrode the Supreme Court’s order that ceded Delhi’s Services and administrative control to the elected government. 
  • The bill empowers a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority to deal with the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi. This authority comprises the Delhi Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Home Secretary as its members. 
     

