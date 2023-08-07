Delhi Services Bill Insults LK Advani, Arun Jaitley's Efforts For Statehood: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, on Monday called the Delhi Services Bill 'illegal' while raising a question on the ruling BJ. He asked for an explanation on the requirement to bring the Bill in the Parliament. Chadha also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking a U-turn on its own promise of giving full statehood to Delhi. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government in the upper house, he alleged that bringing the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament is an insult to the efforts of a few of BJP leaders which includes the names of LK Advani, Sushama Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, who had voiced for the complete statehood of Delhi.

Putting his thoughts on the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that an ordinance is brought 'only in cases of emergency and everyone wants to know what is the emergency now that this bill is being brought?' He also termed the bill 'illegal' and 'unwanted'.

'Bill insults the Supreme Court'

Lashing out at the BJP, Chadha recalled the time when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government was at the Centre and the then Home Minister LK Advani had brought a bill to give statehood to Delhi. He stated that the BJP’s 1999 Lok Sabha manifesto stated that they will give full statehood to Delhi. He even talked about the bill brought by BJP leader LK Advani to give statehood to Delhi and said, “This Bill is insulting the efforts of Lal Krishna Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sushama Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and all.”

“The reason behind introducing this bill is that the BJP has lost the past six assembly elections in Delhi and they know they won’t be able to win Delhi for the next 25 years,” the Rajya Sabha MP asserted. He added that the bill insults the Supreme Court and the BJP has challenged the top court’s majesty.

Bill gives superseding power to L-G

The AAP leader further stated, “The concept of federalism is applicable to Delhi and this bill undermines the principle of collective responsibility. This bill destroys the triple chain of authority and gives superseding power to the Lieutenant Governor.”

Raghav Chadha even accused the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government and the ruling party for not supporting the Delhi government against the bill. He said that it appears that the Andhra government might be in some compulsion that’s why they are not able to support this bill. “I urge all to rise above the party lines and oppose this bill. This bill is so unconstitutional that if it is passed today, tomorrow the BJP will choose to not conduct elections at their will,” stated the AAP MP.