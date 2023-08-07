Delhi Services Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha After Hours-long Debate

The Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill (with 131 votes for versus 102 votes against) after an hours-long debate on several questions surrounding the Bill late Monday evening. The Bill seeks to give greater powers to the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the central government in terms of controlling the civil servants working with the Delhi government.

During the division of votes on the passage of the Bill, the opposition got less votes than the anticipated 108 votes and the ruling alliance got the support of more than the expected 128-129 MPs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, saying the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

While the Delhi Services Bill passed smoothly through the Lok Sabha by a voice vote, it took longer for the Bill to sail through the Rajya Sabha where the Bharatiya Janata Party does not have a majority.

With Naveen Patnaik's BJD and the YSRCP supporting the bill, the opposition pulled all stops, including bringing former prime minister Manmohan Singh on a wheelchair and an ailing Shibu Soren to the House, to shore up its numbers.

The Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 3. Introduced as an Ordinance in May, the Bill was one of the top pieces of business for the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Amit Shah was in Rajya Sabha on Monday to respond to the questions raised by Opposition MPs on the Delhi Services Bill.

Earlier, opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS vehemently opposed the proposed legislation, saying it was unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism.

Replying to a six-hour emotionally charged debate in the House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the urgency of first bringing an ordinance and now the Bill was to stop Delhi's ruling AAP from transferring officials connected to the probe into the Rs 2,000-crore liquor "scam".

Implementation of the Delhi services bill likely to halt AAP vs L-G fight for time being

With the implementation of the Delhi Ordinance Bill, there is likely to be a halt in the frequent skirmishes between the AAP dispensation and the Lt Governor over governance issues as the legislation puts a stamp on the Centre's control over the city government's bureaucracy.

Even though the Bill has been passed in Rajya Sabha, the matter is still hanging fire as the Supreme Court last month formed a constitution bench to examine the power of Parliament over governance in Delhi, which is yet to pronounce its judgment.

At the core of the power tussle between the Centre and the Lt Governor on one hand, and the elected AAP dispensation in Delhi on the other, is a home ministry notification issued on May 21, 2015, that empowered the Lt Governor to have jurisdiction over "services" matters of Delhi government involving transfer and postings of bureaucrats.

The notification also provided that the Lt Governor at his "discretion" may consult the chief minister whenever he deemed fit on issues of services.

The notification which came nearly two months after Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the chief minister of Delhi on February 14, 2015, was challenged by the AAP government in the high court.

In the last eight years since the notification, a long-drawn battle between the Lt Governor's office and the AAP government led by Kejriwal continued over a range of issues, including teachers' training, running of free yoga classes, the appointment of DERC chairman, foreign visits of the CM and ministers, removal of over 400 experts hired by the government, and funding of mohalla clinics, among others.

Experts said prior to the home ministry's notification, the control over the "services" department of Delhi was "vague".

"There was an understanding between the Lt Governor and the chief minister over the transfer and posting of officers. The transfer and posting of officers of the commissioner and the higher level was solely dealt by the Lt Governor, while the CM exercised a say in matters of other officers," former chief secretary of Delhi P K Tripathi said.

"Differences, if any, used to be settled through discussions between the two sides," he added.

Will the new Services Bill put an end to the feud between Delhi L-G & Kejriwal govt?

A section of officers in the Delhi government believes that the new legislation will bring an end to the running feud between the elected government in Delhi and the Centre, bringing clarity to the jurisdiction of the constitutional authorities.

"We need clarity regarding policy matters and administration for smooth functioning that is hit if such a situation with two constitutional functionaries at loggerheads, exists," said a senior officer.

The Lt Governor's office and the Delhi government have locked horns on numerous occasions since 2015 while a legal battle is also going on between the two sides.

The high court, in August 2016, said the Lt Governor is the administrative head of the National Capital Territory and the AAP government's contention that he is bound to act on the advice of the Council of Ministers is "without substance".

The Supreme Court, in February 2017, referred pleas on Delhi-Centre row to a constitution bench that commenced its hearing in November 2017.

In July 2018, the SC said the Lt Governor does not have independent decision-making powers and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. Further, a five-judge bench was constituted by the SC on November 9 for a hearing of the matter.

The constitution bench on May 11, 2023, ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over the administration of services except for public order, police and land.

A week later, the Centre brought an ordinance to annul the effect of the SC verdict and formed a national capital civil services authority (NCCSA) headed by the Delhi CM to decide the transfer and posting of officers.

The Authority by nature of its composition was tilted in favour of the Centre.

While the AAP government challenged the ordinance in the SC, the Centre came out with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to accord parliamentary sanction to the ordinance.

The AAP dispensation moved courts on more than a dozen occasions against decisions of the Centre and the Lt Governor since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 was implemented two years ago giving the Lt Governor primacy in the governance of the city.

The face-off between the two sides sharpened in the last year as V K Saxena took over as the Delhi Lt Governor in May 2022.

In November 2022, Saxena restricted Jasmine Shah from discharging his functions as the vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD). He challenged it in the high court earlier this year.

In April, the AAP government approached the SC over the issue of sending school teachers for training in Finland.

Education Minister Atishi moved the Delhi High Court against ministries of the Central government for allegedly delaying her travel clearances to the UK. She was finally able to visit the country after the court's intervention.

A similar petition was filed by the transport minister in August 2022 in the high court, challenging a provision of the Centre's approval for foreign visits of the chief minister and ministers.

After winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in December 2022, the ruling AAP approached the apex court against voting rights given to 10 aldermen appointed by the Lt Governor.

Amit Shah's scathing attack at Delhi govt, Congress

The Bill, which will replace the ordinance, will now go to the President for her assent before it becomes a law.

"We have not brought this Bill to grab power for the Centre. The Delhi government is trying to encroach on the Centre's powers and the Bill has been brought to legally stop them from doing so," Shah said.

"We had to bring this Bill as lawlessness had crept into Delhi's governance," he said.

Shah also attacked the Congress saying it was opposing a constitutional amendment it had brought earlier only to appease its alliance partners for political reasons.

On the charge of the Bill being undemocratic, the home minister hit out at the Congress saying it has no right to lecture on democracy as it had taken away the rights of the common people by imposing the Emergency during which over 3 lakh opposition leaders were jailed.

The Bill was passed after motions to send the proposed legislation to a select committee of the House, as well as amendments proposed by opposition members, were rejected by voice vote.

"The motion is adopted and the Bill is passed," announced Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after announcing the result of the division of votes sought by opposition members.

Soon after, BJP MPs chanted "Modi, Modi" and thumped desks.

There was a controversy over one of the motions moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha with at least four MPs, including Sasmit Patra of BJD and M Thambidurai of AIADMK, complaining that their names were included in the proposed select committee on the Delhi services bill without their consent.

Shah said the inclusion of their names without consent was a fraud with Parliament and needs to be probed.

On this, Singh said the issue will be probed but did not give the details immediately.

Shah earlier said Delhi did not have full powers of a state and anyone seeking to govern it should consider that.

"If you contest the election in Delhi, just keep in mind that it is not a state but a union territory. If you dream to become the prime minister, then you will have to contest the MP (parliamentary) elections and cannot fulfil your dream by contesting the MLA (assembly) elections in a union territory," he said.

"They have to change their mindset," he said, adding those contesting Delhi polls should realise that they have limited powers.

"The AAP wants to enjoy the powers of a complete state and this is why they are opposing the bill. But no one can solve this problem of theirs.

"We don't need power because the people of India have already blessed us with that. We have brought this amendment to prevent encroachment of power," Shah said, adding that "using good words does not change the reality that anarchy is being spread".

(With inputs from PTI)