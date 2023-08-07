Last Updated:

Delhi Services Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha; Here Are Top Quotes Of Amit Shah

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha following massive uproar by Opposition.. 

Abheet Sajwan
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Credit: Sansad TV


After a massive uproar by Opposition over the discussion on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the bill was passed by both the houses Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Monday stated that the bill on Delhi services does not violate the Supreme Court's judgment. This came after he was replying to the Opposition’s allegations on the bill. 

Amit Shah's top quotes in Rajya Sabha:

  • Amit Shah slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and said, "AAP was born after opposing Congress. They (AAP) used almost three tons of offensive words against Congress and came into existence. And today they are seeking support from Congress to oppose this bill. The moment this bill will be passed, Arvind Kejriwal ji palat jayenge, thenga dikhayenge aur kuch nahi hone wala."
  • He said the government is ready to discuss the crucial issue of Manipur violence and said, "I am ready for discussion on Manipur...We have nothing to hide. You (The opposition) are the ones who have something to hide that you are not letting discussion happen...If Kharge Ji says yes to a discussion on August 11, then I am also ready for it."
  • Shah replying on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha said, "...We are making amendments to Constitution not to bring Emergency...Congress has no right to speak on democracy,"
  • Shah slammed AAP and said, "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no Chief Ministers had any problems...In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'...Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right...."
  • Shah said, "The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order."
  • Shah stated the Delhi Ordinance Bill has been brought in to ensure a “corruption-free administration in the national capital.”
  • Shah asserted and took a swipe at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A by saying, "They have got together because they know nothing can happen if they will fight solo. But even if they bring 4-5 more parties with them, still PM Modi will become the PM in the upcoming elections."
  • "Post-independence, Delhi was given an Assembly. One must read 239AA carefully. The problem is that you have fought the elections of a Union Territory, but want to enjoy the powers of the state."
  • Amit Shah while speaking at the Rajya Sabha said, "Shabdon ke shringar se asatya ko satya nahi banaya ja sakta...Oxford ki dictionary ke sundar, lambe shabdon ko bolne se asatya satya nahi ho jata hai..."
