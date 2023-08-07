Delhi Services Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha; Here Are Top Quotes Of Amit Shah

Quick links:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Credit: Sansad TV
After a massive uproar by Opposition over the discussion on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the bill was passed by both the houses Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at the Rajya Sabha on Monday stated that the bill on Delhi services does not violate the Supreme Court's judgment. This came after he was replying to the Opposition’s allegations on the bill.
